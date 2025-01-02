Josh Hart Believes Isaiah Hartenstein’s $87 Million Contract Will Slow Him Down Against The Knicks

The Knicks registered a dominant 119-103 win against the Jazz at the MSG. They now have the longest winning streak in the East. This makes their upcoming matchup against the OKC even more interesting because, with 12 wins, the OKC has the longest winning streak in the league. Excited about the contest, Josh Hart seems to have spotted a chink in the armor.

Hart had a triple-double against the Jazz with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. After the win, he was asked about the next game against the OKC and what are his plans for the same. The 29-year-old said that it’s going to be a “good test” for his team.

However, he isn’t too worried about the OKC as it’s going to be just another game for the Knicks. The New York franchise will go to the Paycom Center with their usual game plan. Hart stated that being “aggressive” and playing their natural game is going to be the key against a strong team like the Thunder. Hart also believes that his team will have one less problem to worry about.

He talked about Isaiah Hartenstein’s three-year, $87 million contract that he signed during the summer. The Knicks forward jokingly said that Hartenstein is bound to slow down a little since he has made a lot of money recently. He said, “The big man (Isaiah Hartenstein) got paid this summer, so he should be a little slow on his feet and slow trying to protect the rim. We should be able to go at him.”

Josh Hart was asked about the Knicks' upcoming game vs. the Thunder: "This will be a good test. The big man (Isaiah Hartenstein) got paid this summer, so he should be a little slow on his feet and slow trying to protect the rim. We should be able to go at him" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yvk7NzIDPk — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 2, 2025

Minutes after the video was posted by ‘Knicks Videos’ on X, Hart explained the meaning behind the statement via his own account. He wrote, “Pockets got fatter so hes a little slower.” These are just jokes aimed at Hartenstein from his former teammate. When the center left New York to play for Oklahoma in July last year, Hart had a hilarious reaction to the news.

Pockets got fatter so hes a little slower 😂 https://t.co/rKulXrP92s — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 2, 2025

He wrote, “You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!” It’s unlikely that Hartenstein is going to slow down because he’s now richer than ever. The OKC star is putting up the best numbers of his career since moving to Oklahoma. He is averaging 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting over 57% from the field.

You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag! https://t.co/EhixMJNRFt — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 1, 2024

Regardless of Hart’s hilarious claim, the contest between the two teams is going to be a treat for the fans. The OKC has won 16 of their last 17 games and one team is going to lose its winning streak on Friday.