“Wouldn’t Have Let Him Roll the Dice”: Former Knick Isaiah Hartenstein Has ‘Extra Incentive’ if Thunder Play Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have qualified for the NBA Cup semi-final. They will play against the Houston Rockets tonight for a spot in the final. While Isaiah Hartenstein is very pleased with his team’s performance so far, there’s one more thing on his mind.

During a conversation with reporters, the OKC center was asked about Trae Young rolling the dice at the MSG after winning the quarter-final matchup against the home team. Hartenstein, who was with the Knicks until last season, said that he wasn’t happy when he saw Ice Trae’s celebration.

Hartenstein further said that if he were there in New York, he wouldn’t have let it happen, “I wouldn’t have let him roll the dice on mid-court (at MSG). If I was there… For sure not.”

The reporter told Hartenstein that New York City fans still have a lot of love for him. The OKC Thunder star replied that he shares the same emotions too.

What Young did in the middle of the court was dubbed as disrespectful by many. It seems that Hartenstein is one of them because he vouched to avenge his former franchise.

He added, “I would have done something [if I were playing]. I always got love for NY. I’ll have extra incentive if we [Hawks and Thunder] play.”

Young deserved to celebrate after the win, however. Over the years, the Knicks fans have dished out a lot of heat to the Hawks star and he loves to return the favor now and then.

He also had a great game with 22 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists. However, the MSG still holds a special place in Hartenstein’s heart and he wouldn’t have let a visiting player celebrate in his backyard. Now, he has a different challenge at hand. The Thunder are to face the Rockets tonight at the T-Mobile Arena for the semi-final.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are pitted against the Milwaukee Bucks. Their matchup will also take place tonight at the same venue. If the Hawks proceed to the final and the Thunder end up defeating the Rockets, Hartenstein will get a chance to avenge the Knicks and the MSG disrespect.

Whether he will go for it or will focus on the bigger task, we will know in a matter of days.