Josh Hart Hilariously Refuses to have Mikal Bridges’ Locker Next to His

With the acquisition of Mikal Bridges by the New York Knicks, the Villanova Super Four have officially been re-united. After winning multiple NCAA titles in the mid-2010s, former NCAA Championship teammates Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo have joined forces to work more miracles in the Big Apple. At the same time, they have also imported their signature banter, which will bring a lot of laughter and jokes to NBA fans.

The Nova Knicks’ strong friendly bond and banter have already been on full display as Josh Hart recently joked about not wanting his locker room next to the freshly signed Knicks forward, Mikal Bridges.

New York Knicks’ official X handle rolled out a video recently in which Bridges is being introduced to his new locker room. As he goes through the lockers, the 27-year-old can be seen grinning ear-to-ear, seemingly in approval of the facilities.

As always, Hart pounced on the chance to troll his friend. He quote-tweeted the video with the text, “DO NOT put his locker next to mine”

DO NOT put his locker next to mine https://t.co/bBsdpI1SEW — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 9, 2024

This instance is among a long list of examples when Hart has clowned his teammates. Well, it is barely surprising for someone who doesn’t even spare his stern head coach Tim Thibodeau from all the trolling.

Additionally, Hart and Bridges have known each other for many years. They have also engaged in constant banter on social media regularly in the past.

Josh Hart’s recruitment pitch finally landed

During the NBA Finals, Josh Hart did a phenomenal job as an analyst on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show. On Instagram, acknowledging his work, Hart wittingly captioned his photo collection from the show as “Might quit my day job”.

Bridges took to the comment section of the post and jokingly said that, instead of quitting his pro-athlete job, he should play for the New Jersey Nets, “Come to the Nets?”

However, Hart in his usual fashion made a joke in response about Bridges being forced to recruit him by the Nets. In fact, he gave his own recruitment pitch, quipping, “@mikalbridges are you ok?” If they have you hostage just blink and we’ll save you.“

Just a few weeks after this exchange, Mikal Bridges’ trade to the Knicks was announced.

To mark the occasion, a hyped-up Hart took to his X and wrote, “YOOOOO @mikal_bridges FINALLY HIT MY LINE!!!!!”.

Therefore, the Knicks fanbase will now be blessed with such treats regularly. Last season, the trio of Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Hart made waves with their sense of humor. The addition of Bridges is a cherry on top.