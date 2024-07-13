“A*s List” – Josh Hart Outlines Disgust for Indiana by Mocking List of Best Things to Do in the City

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart has plenty of disdain for Indiana. The New York Knicks star spoke about his contempt for Indianapolis and the rest of the state on an episode of the Roommates Show back in February. Even after receiving suggestions for things to do in the state’s capital, the forward hasn’t grown any fonder of the city or the state.

During the latest episode of the Roommates Podcast, Hart and Knicks guard Jaylen Brunson hosted New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, who was curious about why the forward disliked the city. He even enquired about a list a fan had sent the veteran about things to do in Indianapolis. Hart responded by outlining his distaste for Indiana and roasting the list. He said,

“Indiana, and I will say this again, not a great city. Got great fans, not a great city.. So they have in Indiana, Beavers. Two is Longs. Three is a pony whatever that is. Four is breakfast at Aunt Judy’s. I don’t have an aunt Judy so. No.5 – STFU mind your business and stick to f**king… basketball.”

The fifth recommendation on the list read, “Shut the f**k up, mind your business and stick to basketball.” The suggestion had the trio in splits and Hart seemed to take the comment light-heartedly. He continued mocking the tips on the list, saying,

“No.6, we got pretty cool children’s museum. Okay! [ No.7] Walk the Canal. I didn’t even know Indiana had Canals, so that’s a shocker to me. [No.8] Shop at Castleston with all your jewelry on. I guess he wanted me to get robbed, doesn’t sound like a great place to go. [ No.9] Go to Iupui function. I am not going to any school that has more than two initials. Ten, go out at 10’o clock and sit down and eat Stake N Shake… Not going to lie, a** list.”

Josh Hart’s list of things to do in Indiana pic.twitter.com/RCibu8RrIN — NBAFan (@NBABigFan35) July 13, 2024



Hart then called out the creator of the list. He claimed that it didn’t match its creator’s online persona, and found the whole exercise to be a negative experience. His distaste for Indiana doesn’t stem from the Knicks’ budding rivalry with the Indiana Pacers. While it added fuel to the fire, he genuinely believes that Indiana as a state has nothing to offer him, despite attempts to change his mind.

Tyrese Haliburton tried to make Hart like his state but failed.

Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton tried to change the Knicks forward’s opinion about Indianapolis but failed. The guard believes Hart’s aversion towards Indiana is set in stone and no one can seemingly change that. When asked about the veteran’s comment about the city, Haliburton said,

“He’s been a big hater…I’ve given up. He re-signed in New York, he enjoys himself there. I’ve given up.”

After Haliburton failed to change Hart’s feelings about Indiana, he gave him another reason to dislike the city. The guard led the Pacers to a 4-3 series win over the Knicks in the second round of the 2024 playoffs, ending their campaign. While the veteran claims he never wants to visit the city, deep down he’s likely itching to go to Indianapolis, beat the Pacers, and exact revenge.