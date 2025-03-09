Josh Hart Pleads PJ Tucker To Bring His Near $5 Million Shoe Collection To The Knicks

PJ Tucker is reportedly headed to the New York Knicks on a 10-day and no one is more excited than Josh Hart. While Tucker’s veteran experience will provide the Knickerbockers with a solid bench option, it’s not the sole reason that Hart is eager to get the 39-year-old in New York.

Tucker famously collects sneakers, and has previously said that his collection is “easily” valued between $4-$5 million. During an appearance on the Get Sole YouTube Channel Tucker was asked by the show host if he misses all the money he’s spent. “No, I want my shoes” the grizzly vet responded. Tucker even had a shoe loft built to fit all of his prized possessions, an idea that he compromised to keep his wife happy.

One branded shoe that Tucker has an abundance of in his collection are Kobe’s. “Kobes are the best hoop shoes ever,” he stated. “Kobe understood functionality in basketball sneakers. And kinda putting everything together from the bottom soles to the cut. Every little detail he put his heart in.”

Tucker is not alone. Kobe’s are the most popular sneakers that players wear on the court in the NBA. Hart is well aware of this, and used that knowledge to comment on Tucker’s pending arrival to the Knicks.

“Tell bro bring all them Kobe’s lol,” joked Hart on X. Hart is clearly a fan of The Black Mamba kicks himself. In fact, he donned a pair of Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mambas when the Knicks traveled to Los Angeles to play the Lakers according to Kixstats. While Hart looked good, the Lakers would go on to win in OT.

Tell bro bring all them Kobe’s lol https://t.co/4qLYtxZaAv — Josh Hart (@joshhart) March 8, 2025

Tucker can hopefully give the Knicks a much needed spark in the absence of Jalen Brunson, even if it is to distract his teammates with his large sneaker collection.

Michael Jordan was once stunned at a pair of sneakers that Tucker had

Tucker’s sneaker game is so legendary that it even caught the attention of Michael Jordan. He once wore a pair of Shawn Marion Jordan 5 exclusives, meaning the shoes were made specifically for Marion to wear and not for sale to the public.

Somehow Tucker secured a pair, which caught the eye of His Airness when he saw him wearing them on the court. Legend has it that MJ asked Tucker where he got them.

“I’m literally in the corner and like, I just hear somebody calling my name. In NBA games, that happens all the time. But that voice was distinctive; I knew who it was,” Tucker told Joe La Puma during an appearance on Complex. “So as soon as I turned around and seen him, I couldn’t even respond.”

Tucker has had an extensive professional basketball career, including winning a ring with the Bucks in 2021. But his legacy for the game will forever be remembered for the incredible dedication to his beloved sneaker loft.