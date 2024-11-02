mobile app bar

“JT Got a Ring and Dude Let His Frustrations Out”: Draymond Green Quips at Grant Williams for Flagrant 2 Foul on Jayson Tatum

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“JT Got a Ring and Dude Let His Frustrations Out”: Draymond Green Quips at Grant Williams for Flagrant 2 Foul on Jayson Tatum

(L) Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams (R) Draymond Green
Image Credits: X and USA Today Sports

The Boston Celtics-Charlotte Hornets contest was a close affair till LaMelo Ball missed a technical free throw with 7:54 left in the game. Ball missed a chance to tie the contest at 100 apiece. After this, the Celtics took the game and ran away with it. That caused some frustrations on the Hornets’ side, which came out in the form of a Flagrant 2 foul.

With 2:02 left, the Celtics were up 114-105 and the Hornets were unable to buy a bucket. Jayson Tatum was dribbling the ball up the floor when Grant Williams, out of nowhere, made a football-esque play and went at Tatum.

Williams was assessed a Flagrant 2 Foul for the play and was ejected from the game. A few hours after the game, Draymond Green took to X to comment on the incident that occurred. He claimed Grant Williams was mad at Tatum for something. Maybe how Williams was part of the core Celtics team, and they won a championship once they moved him.

“JT got a ring and dude let his frustrations out about it.”

Williams was part of the Celtics from 2019 to 2023. They went to the 2022 Finals together, where they fell short to Green’s Warriors. Last summer, Williams was part of a sign-and-trade deal that helped Celtics land Porzingis, and eventually win the championship. Green insinuated that this is what Williams is irked about.

Whatever the case may be, taking his frustrations out in this manner was reckless. Tatum was lucky to avoid injury and come out of that play unharmed.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these