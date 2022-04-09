“Judy Seto was that indispensable”: Kobe Bryant showered amazing praise on the Black Mamba’s former physical therapist in his autobiography ‘Mamba Mentality’

Kobe Bryant credited his former physical trainer Judy Seto for the work she did in keeping him at match fitness in his autobiography.

It goes without saying that even 2 years after his untimely passing, Kobe remains a legend. His work ethic represents a beacon of human achievement that very few people in history can emulate.

Many modern NBA players have adapted their training regimen in accordance with what Kobe did. Bryant would often push himself to limits that no other professional athlete would even consider attempting.

This never-say-die approach that he adapted towards improving his craft is now being termed as the Mamba Mentality. And that itself was the title of his autobiography, released back in 2018 after his retirement.

Kobe Bryant credited his physical trainer Judy Seto with preserving and elongating his career

Kobe Bryant suffered a ton of injuries all over his body throughout his 20-year career. However, with the proper care and discipline, Bryant was able to overcome nearly all of them.

Kobe credits his physical trainer Judy Seto with helping him along the way, even after his Achilles was torn. In his autobiography, he wrote the following words of glowing praise:

“It’s safe to say I would not have been able to play as well or as long without her as my physical therapist. She helped me recover from every single surgery I ever had, and she was always there for me. Literally.”

“Whether it was a family vacation to Italy or a Nike trip to China, Judy came with me. She was that indispensable.”

