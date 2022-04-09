“Russell Westbrook and Wilt Chamberlain had those numbers too!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic leading the 2021-22 season MVP charts in the latest edition of power rankings

Nikola Jokic is now getting comparisons with the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Russell Westbrook, who’re both well-known stat padders.

The decline and fall of the Russell Westbrook triple-double empire has seen other stupendous players chasing after them. The likes of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic – among others – have been racking them up in big numbers over the past few years.

Jokic, in particular, has been absolutely sonning the entire NBA over the past 5-to 6 seasons. He’s led the Denver Nuggets out of the doldrums of low playoff seeding. The Nuggets were seeded 3rd in the playoffs last year, though they’re down to 6th this time.

This rise of a new Western Conference powerhouse can be attributed to the genius of the 7-foot Serbian. Jokic is, without exception, the single best passer in basketball today.

It’s not a Jokic dime if he looks! 🃏 35 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/DPplLS7Czp — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2022

Also Read – Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would cuss and bring grown men in near tears! Matt Barnes quizzes LeBron James on letting his teammates off the hook.

NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic notching up a 2000/1000/500 statline this season

Nikola Jokic notched up a pretty unique achievement when he became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season.

This feat was accomplished by the Serbian in their hard-fought win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Given the extremely unique nature of the record set by Nikola, social media is all ablaze with praise for the reigning NBA MVP.

How LeBron James and Nikola Jokic celebrated their historic individual accomplishments this season. pic.twitter.com/O7Rlqe1T6a — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 8, 2022

Jokic haters really spent all that time bashing his advanced stats only for him to literally create his own 2000-1000-500 club. 😂 — Devin Battle 🏀 (@Its_Wade) April 8, 2022

Also Read – Kevin Durant was right in calling ‘environment playing with LeBron James TOXIC’! Report about Russell Westbrook’s mental state echoes Nets star’s claim in 2018.

But it wasn’t all just praise for the 26-year-old. Jokic also faced some vitriol on social media (if he cared to open those websites) in a rather xenophobic vein. Boo Radley, a former Super Bowl champion, had this to say about Jokic.

Westbrook had 2500/900/850

Wilt had 1990/1950/700 Why are they acting like this is the greatest stat of all time or some shit? https://t.co/iEo4QGqENG — Boo Radley (@BooRxdley) April 8, 2022

As we all know, the hate and heat that a player faces on and off the court is never something to emulate. What Jokic has done is special, and he deserves special adulation for it.