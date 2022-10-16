Kanye West, Who Beefed With Michael Jordan, Once Revealed His $3.65 Billion Plan to Link With Him

Kanye West and Michael Jordan aren’t on the best of terms. However, that didn’t stop Yeezy from name-dropping the GOAT in his recent album.

The celebrity world is no stranger to the occasional “beef” between superstars. Allen Iverson vs Jay-Z, Kobe Bryant vs Mark Cuban, and LeBron James vs Donald Trump are just a few.

More often than not this has to do either with some controversial opinion, or something that was said in an interview. However, in more recent times many of these “beefs” are started when someone is name-dropped in a song.

This was the case when Kanye West mentioned Michael Jordan in his songs. In fact, West name-dropped MJ yet again on his new album.

Also Read: Interesting Autographed Michael Jordan Merchandise From 1986-87 Season Sells for a Crazy $1 Million

Kanye West claimed he would buy the Bulls and link up with Michael Jordan in Donda 2

Kanye West or Ye as he goes by now, is one of the most controversial celebrities in the world. The man is known for starting a lot of fights with a lot of celebrities.

In fact, Ye might have re-ignited his beef with Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan in his most recent album, Donda 2. West stated he would buy the Bulls all so he could “link up” with His Airness in the song “City of Gods”, almost putting $3.65 billion into play.

Kanye has been trying to meet up with MJ for quite some time now. However, it is highly unlikely, especially after Ye released his song “Facts”, where he mentioned ‘Yeezy’ jumping over the ‘Jumpan’.

An obvious dig at the Air Jordan brand, the six-time NBA Champion has refused to meet up with the rapper ever since.

Marcus Jordan tried to set up a meeting between his father Michael Jordan and Kanye

There have been a number of times when Kanye has tried to rectify his relationship with Michael Jordan. In fact, his son Marcus Jordan once tried to set up a meeting between the two by popping into DJ Khaled’s Instagram comments, seeing as West had come to Miami to record with him.

It seems like Kanye is doing everything he can to get Jordan’s attention. Only time will tell if this meeting of minds will every happen.

Also Read: “I Don’t Trust No One”: Michael Jordan’s Ex-Girlfriend Married Mike Tyson, MJ Believed She Was Chasing Successful Men