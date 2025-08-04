Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Addresses LeBron James’ All Time Scoring Record, Says ‘I Didn’t Play To Deal With Records’

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hugs forward LeBron James (6) after James becomes the all time NBA scoring leader againt the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the most iconic moments in recent NBA history came during a regular-season game in February 2023, when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer with a fadeaway jumper. “The Cap” was there to witness it firsthand. Recently, he spoke about that moment.

It’s fair to say that Kareem and LeBron didn’t have the closest relationship. Kareem was highly critical of how the four-time champion conducted himself off the court and disagreed with many of his views. And while there was never any public animosity, there always seemed to be a certain distance between the two.

LeBron, in an interview a couple of years ago, insisted that things were fine between the two Los Angeles Lakers icons. As far as he was concerned, they were both part of a storied franchise that had produced more legends than one could count. When James surpassed 38,387 points, Kareem stood up and applauded. However, the gesture didn’t feel entirely authentic. It came across more as a formality, a “passing of the torch” moment manufactured by the NBA. And Kareem’s own admission later confirmed that feeling.

The six-time MVP did not dismiss LeBron’s achievements, of course. “LeBron has earned it, he’s worked hard,” he stated on the Jennifer Hudson show. “I mean, more power to him… You know.” Everything seemed fine up to that point, but then Kareem, perhaps subtly, appeared to take a dig at LeBron.

Kareem stated that he was never focused on chasing records. For him, it was always about winning with the Lakers. “I didn’t really play to… uh, deal with records. I wanted to lead my team to the championship,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. “I was fortunate enough to be on the winning team six times, and I was Finals MVP twice, and I’m satisfied with that.”

It was a subtle reminder to LeBron that while he may hold the record for the most points in NBA history, Kareem values his own career more, primarily because he won more. Kareem’s short speech also made it clear that although he is respectful toward LeBron, there is still a hint of dissent in how he views The King.

Kareem’s problem with LeBron

Ideally, Kareem and LeBron should have had a mentor-mentee bond. Both are Los Angeles icons and have led the Lakers during different eras. But they’ve never quite been on the same page, mainly because of their vastly different worldviews. Kareem doesn’t dislike LeBron’s game. He just hasn’t been a fan of how the former Cavs star has conducted himself off the court.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBron posted the now-famous Spider-Man meme (where three identical Spider-Men point at each other), comparing the virus, the flu, and the common cold. He also did Sam Cassell’s “big balls” celebration after a clutch shot. That gesture was exactly what it sounded like.

Kareem took issue with both. He publicly criticized LeBron, even calling his actions a “blow” to his legacy. LeBron never apologized or responded directly, but the tension was clear. That moment may have permanently strained their relationship.