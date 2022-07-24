One of only 6 point guards to ever win Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, is the highest point-getter over Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and other legendary PGs

Wardell Stephen Curry II has established himself as one of the greatest point guards of all time, and it’s getting unarguable.

Steph Curry achieved a lot many things last season, as the Golden State Warriors got back its core of Splash Brothers and Draymond Green in action after two full seasons.

With big help from Andrew Wiggins and their tremendous group of youngsters, the Dubs won their 4th title in the last eight years. They now are the only dynasty in the league after the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs.

Every dynasty has a King, which would clearly be their 2x MVP. And his long-awaited crown came through finally. Although it should have come a lot earlier than it did, The Chef won his 1st Finals MVP after the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.

The 8x All-Star is only the 6th point guard to win a Finals MVP out of 31 different receivers since the award came into the picture 53 years back in 1969.

Seven PGs actually if we consider Jerry West to be one, but NBA considers him a shooting guard.

Stephen Curry averages the most points in the Finals among all the point guards who have won Finals MVP

To be clear, we are just talking about the point guards, not the shooting guards, so Michael Jordan is not the one with the most average on this list. Among those 6 point guards who have this prestigious award, Curry is the one with the highest points per game (31.2) in the Finals.

One might think that he might have played lesser games than other people on the list. But only Magic Johnson (9) among Jo Jo White, Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, and Tony Parker had more than Steph’s six Finals appearances.

Now when the Dub Nation says he belongs in the GOAT point guards conversation, they aren’t wrong. Going by the record and also by the eye test he is clearly better than any point guard who doesn’t go by the name Magic Johnson.

If he leads the Warriors to another championship in the next 2-3 years, he will have the argument to be even better than Magic because he would have won the same amount of rings in lesser attempts.

If you’d say Magic has 3x MVPs and 3x Finals MVPs compared to Steph’s two and one the 34-year-old can still get close to those as well with the form and tenacity in which he is still playing. He might have had similar numbers to Magic’s but alas, voter fatigue!