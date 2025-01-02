Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Kicks off the New Year With Adorable Video Alongside Knicks Star

Several NBA stars shared images and videos on their social media, showing how they ringed in the new year. While some did in big parties surrounded by people, others had more intimate celebrations. New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, fall in the latter category.

Woods shared an adorable video of herself dancing with KAT to kickstart another year in their life together. The 27-year-old wrote a heartfelt caption, giving a sneak peek into the celebrity couple’s life.

In the clip, KAT and Woods show off their dance moves in simple attire. As per her caption, the idea was to make a transition reel where the couple would show up well-dressed in the second half of the video. However, they ended up staying in, and Woods posted the footage unedited, making it more of a behind-the-scenes footage.

She wrote, “we were supposed to finish this video when we were dressed to go out and we decided to stay in so here’s that, going into 2025 with the same one I left with.” KAT and Woods have been together for a long time. While they started dating in mid-2020, they were friends for years prior to that.

The four-time All-Star has gone through a lot this past year, but Woods has stood by him and supported him through it all. Last year KAT had to uproot his career from Minnesota, which would’ve been a tough transition, but he had Woods by his side.

Jordyn Woods has supported Karl-Anthony Towns through the process of being traded

KAT was Minnesota’s first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year the following year and remained one of the most important players in the team for nearly a decade. He played a key role in the Wolves team making a deep playoff run last season, reaching the Conference Finals. However, the 29-year-old was traded to the New York Knicks on October 2nd.

It was a three-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets that sent KAT to NYC. Months later, KAT seems to be enjoying his time with the Knicks. Although this aspect is often overlooked in trade scenarios, every time a player has to switch teams, their families and loved ones also end up moving pieces of their lives.

In KAT’s case, he has had Woods’ support in setting up a new life in New York. She has not only helped get through the process of being traded, but she has also helped KAT in getting used to living in the Big Apple.

“So, we’ve been through a lot together. We’ve seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation,” said Woods in an interview with ‘People’ in 2023.