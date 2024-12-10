“Karl-Anthony Towns Is Repping New York”: Former NBA Star Discusses KAT’s Fit With Knicks After 24 Games

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a three point basket to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves created a splash as they landed Karl-Anthony Towns. Common consensus stated that the forward was the final piece they needed to dethrone the Celtics. Those predictions proved to be a bit premature, as Boston thrashed New York 132-109 in the season-opener. KAT finished the game with only 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. His struggles continued over the next five games, prompting doubts about whether he’d fit on the roster. But he quickly silenced all critics.

Advertisement

Over his last 16 appearances for the Knicks, Towns has averaged 26.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks. He has helped them climb to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, only one game behind the third-placed Magic.

In New York’s win over the Raptors on Monday, he came through in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points on five shots to guide his team to a victory. Former Rockets star Chandler Parsons was thoroughly impressed with Town’s performance in Toronto. Parsons lauded the forward for acclimatizing himself to the team as quickly as he has. He especially praised him for embracing his new team and hometown, saying,

“Even just watching [KAT], he looks more comfortable. He’s pointing to the jersey, he’s repping New York. He seems to be really enjoying himself… We naturally thought it would take longer than it has to adapt to this new system, this new team, this new [Tom] Thibodeau offense… But he’s having an unbelievable start to the season. He’s fitting in so well in this two-man game with Jalen Brunson… He is all in on this whole situation.”

Karl-Anthony is the talk of the Town in New York “KAT’s having an unbelievable start to the season. He’s fitting in so well in this two-man game with Jalen Brunson…he’s repping New York. He is all in on this whole situation.” – @ChandlerParsons https://t.co/8Iq94K4kju pic.twitter.com/BPrzY0ACYv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 10, 2024



There were doubts about how KAT and Brunson would operate as a duo. The guard is among the most ball-dominant players in the NBA. He had the fourth-highest usage rate in the league last season. The forward shared the offensive load with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota and there were concerns about whether he and Brunson could co-exist.

However, it hasn’t been a problem so far. On the contrary, they have been spectacular as a duo.

Brunson and KAT are becoming a stellar one-two punch

The guard and the forward have quickly established themselves as the first and second options on offense for the Knicks, but it’s often indistinguishable. Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, while KAT is right behind him with 25.1.

The latter leads the team in rebounds with 13.3 per game, while the guard is the playmaker-in-chief for New York, averaging a team-high 7.8 assists. Pairing KAT with Brunson has worked out better than the Knicks would have anticipated.

They are among the best duos in the league and have a stellar supporting cast, who can turn it on if one of them is having an off night. This Knicks roster is inarguably the best they’ve assembled in the 21st century. They’ll only get better as the season progresses and the fans are hoping their synergy will be on point come playoff time.