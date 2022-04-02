“Karl Malone’s words on HIV are why I will never play in the NBA again!”: When Magic Johnson announced his anger at the disease stealing his career away

When Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up on how he felt about Karl Malone’s thoughts on him having HIV

Magic Johnson was an incredible, incredible player back in his day.

The Hall of Famer is a 5-time NBA champion, 3-time Finals MVP, 3-time league MVP, 4-time assist champion, and so much more. There is a reason he is considered by many, to be the greatest point guard of all time.

Unfortunately, even a player of his level of greatness had his career severely cut short, and it wasn’t due to an injury. It was due to a simple misconception about a disease instead.

Back during his hay-day, Magic had been infected by HIV, a sexually transmitted disease. And that spelled the end of his NBA career because countless people were scared of the impossible, despite doctors telling them the truth behind the matter.

One such person was Karl Malone, who spoke out against the Lakers legend playing in the NBA ever again. And Johnson’s response to his statements was heart-breaking to say the absolute least.

Magic Johnson revealed in an interview that he was angry at the fact that he would never be able to play in the NBA again after Karl Malone’s statements

Karl Malone may not have been as great a player as Magic Johnson (at least, according to popular opinion), but he was nothing to sneeze at either.

Combining his strength with John Stockton’s, his Utah Jazz raised some serious havoc in the Western Conference every single year. And because of that, the man’s voice was a pretty big one within the NBA.

So, when he spoke out against Magic Johnson, you best believe it stuck. And after seeing all the horror unfold before his very eyes, this is all Magic could say at the time.

On one level, we understand the fear in the minds of players like Karl Malone. But still, we can’t help but feel angry at the fact that we were robbed of so many years of Magic Johnson’s greatness. And all that, simply because people were not sufficiently informed about the disease at that point in time.

