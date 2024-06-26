Kate Martin’s Modesty Regarding WNBA All-Star Voting Boosts Her Popularity Amongst Fans

The WNBA All-Star game is less than a month away, and the league has declared the first ballot of votes. Caitlin Clark is leading the rookies, followed by Angel Reese at the 7th spot. And while Sparks center Cameron Brink was another no-brainer selection, the addition of Kate Martin at the 12th place has caused some frenzy.

The 18th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft was recently taken aback when the media brought to her attention her ranking on this year’s All-Star voting. Replying to the news, Martin said,

“Oh my gosh, I am embarrassed. No, it’s cool. I am very grateful for the fan support I have. And they don’t have to do that…they don’t have to go and vote for me. That takes extra time out of people’s days, so I really appreciate it.

She also pointed out that there are several better options in the league for this honor, expressing her gratitude for giving her a chance, “But there are a lot of deserving people to get those votes. And there are a lot more deserving people that should go to the All-Star Game…I haven’t earned anything.”

Kate Martin is 12th in WNBA All-Star votes. Her reaction: "Oh my gosh… I feel really grateful for the fan support I have… They don't have to go vote for me, it takes time out of people's day… I really appreciate all my fans."@reviewjournal #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/gZ4MmvPZ5Z — Dominic Lavoie (@dominicjlavoie) June 24, 2024

Martin’s rise to popularity can be mostly attested to her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes. During her time with the team, she captained the Iowa side to two NCAA Finals appearances, alongside superstar teammate Caitlin Clark.

The former Hawkeyes skipper seems to have garnered even more support after her sincere and humble statements thanking fans. Considering that the 2024 All-Star game will follow a USA vs. WNBA format, there should be a lot of spots opening up for rookies and role players to be selected for the game.

With Cameron Brink, who is 11th on the list, being ruled out due to a recent ACL injury, Martin and other star rookies might make appearances or even start on the WNBA team.

In all likelihood, the All-Star game’s new format was brought in to help Team USA ready themselves for the incumbent Paris Olympics. The tune-up match will surely be a heated one, considering all the drama that transpired during the team selection. Clark will be looking for vengeance for her snubbing from the USA team.