“Michael Jordan and Larry Bird never stopped talking trash”: Robert Parish draws comparisons between the Bulls and Celtics and their ‘unshakeable confidence’

When it comes to the fiercest competitors throughout NBA history, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan are undoubtedly in the uppermost echelon of this category. After all, earning 9 championships and 8 MVPs combined over the course of their illustrious careers doesn’t happen without competitive vigor.

There have been countless stories on both Michael Jordan and Larry Bird when it comes to their ability to talk trash to opposing players. The former has done everything from warning ‘Mount Mutombo’ about dunking on him to calling out and subsequently embarrassing a Bulls rookie in 1999.

Bird on the other hand, has had similar tales said about him, perhaps most famously when he walked into the locker room during All-Star weekend and asked his 3-point challenge competitors, “Who’s getting 2nd place?”

Robert Parish compares Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

Celtics legend, Robert Parish, has recently given his thoughts on how Michael Jordan fared when compared to Larry Bird. However, he took a different approach and claimed that the two are nearly equal in their ability to talk trash while also having an ‘unshakeable confidence’ within themselves.

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of basketball’s ultimate legends. @Hoophall Robert Parish played with both of them. He tells @hoopscritic and @SamMitchellNBA what it was like to share the court with Jordan and Bird. pic.twitter.com/2A8bGXAFqB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 1, 2021

“Only thing that those two had in common, because clearly Michael was the better athlete and more athletic. That unshakable confidence in themselves; no matter what is going on, no matter how poorly they are playing. When they need to step up, most of the time, they step up and deliver,” said Parish.

“That’s one of the things that I noticed about Michael and Larry. That unshakable confidence in themselves. Not to mention, two of the all-time greats in the trash-talking. It doesn’t matter if they balling out or they just have one of those nights where they out of sync or they struggling. They never stop talking trash.”