“Hell No”: Luka Doncic’s Rampant Trash Talk Towards The Mavericks Gets ‘Leaked’

The unequivocal most interesting storyline of the 2024-25 NBA season is the Luka Doncic-Mavericks drama. Fans were treated to quite the spectacle this past Tuesday as the Lakers hosted the Mavs at Crypto.com Arena, marking Luka’s first game against his former teammates. He certainly did not disappoint, notching a 19pts, 12 assists, 15 rebounds triple double the 107-99 Lakers victory.

Luka didn’t just let his game do the talking. He was clearly fired up every minute he was on the floor — even shouting obscenities at his old squad after they secretly traded him away. Now some of the Slovenian superstar’s trash talk from the Mavs game has been leaked, and he was not pulling any punches.

The X account ‘LegendZ’ released footage with leaked audio of Luka’s outburst. One sequence sees him screaming “HELL NO” after a missed layup by Olivier-Maxence Prosper. A few sequences later, he drains a three, then looks directly at the Mavericks bench and screams, “THAT’S WHAT I F***ING DO.”

LEAKED Audio Of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Jason Kidd & The Mavericks: “That’s what I f*cking do… yea!” pic.twitter.com/CWYazOEGnC — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) February 28, 2025

This is quite typical of Doncic. He’s never been one to shy away from a verbal sparring match mid-game and his track record backs this up. Players across the league have all stated he’s one of the premier trash-talkers the NBA has to offer.

While Luka was firing on all cylinders against Nico Harrison’s squad, his demeanour off the court has been fairly different. Since the trade occurred, he’s not hurled anything overtly disrespectful towards his former organization.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for the Mavericks.

Mavericks’ smear campaign against Luka might backfire on them

One day after the Lakers’ home victory over Dallas, a report surfaced from The Athletic that seemed very much like a Luka smear campaign. It stated that the Mavs were unhappy with Luka smoking hookah and drinking too much beer, and even claimed that the five-time All-Star would see a physical catastrophe in five years.

Dallas has been throwing mud on Luka’s name ever since the trade happened. They’ve commented on his weight numerous times and questioned his work ethic too.

It’s almost ironic that just 24 hours earlier, Luka displayed another evening of “Luka Magic,” this time on the team that he was previously the face of.

Fortunately for fans, this story is far from over. The Lakers will be traveling to Dallas on April 9, which will mark Luka’s first game back at the American Airlines Center. Safe to say that if Dallas fans’ blood continues to boil the way it has been, extra security would have to be put in place across the arena.