“Kawhi Leonard Curses, but He’s Not Loud Enough!”: Tyronn Lue Describes the Situation in Clippers’ Locker Room at Half Time

Raahib Singh
|Published 09/04/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers secured a huge win earlier today. Taking on the Portland Trailblazers, the Clippers needed this win to stay out of the play-in tournament. With Portland resting nine players, it seemed like an easy win for Kawhi Leonard and co.

However, it was this very thought process that almost cost the Clippers the game. They went down by as much as 10 points as the Blazers finished the first half 70-64. However, the Clippers came storming in the 2nd half, riding on Kawhi’s 27 points and 8 rebounds. They won the game 136-125.

The Clippers have climbed back to the 5th seed now, and are facing the Suns tomorrow afternoon for the final regular season matchup. After the game, the media talked to Tyronn Lue, who talked about what the locker room was like at half time, and more.

Tyronn Lue describes the ‘cursing’ Kawhi Leonard and team got at halftime

The Los Angeles Clippers looked out of sorts in the first half against the Portland Trailblazers. Playing a must-win game, this sort of effort by the team did not sit right with the coach. Tyronn Lue was asked about the locker room at the half. He was asked if it was him cursing or if Kawhi was involved too, Ty Lue said that Kawhi curses, but ‘he’s not loud enough’.

However, the cursing did have a big effect on the team. They came storming in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Blazers 45-26. After the win today, the Clippers don’t have time to rejoice, as they host the Suns for the final game of the season to decide not only their destiny, but the same for three more teams in the West.

Paul George gets off crutches, wearing a knee brace

Paul George showed up to the Blazers-Clippers game tonight. This is the first game he’s attended in person since his injury, which is a good sign. Another good sign is that he’s off crutches,

When asked about PG’s progress, Ty Lue jokingly said, “I can’t remember!”

With the Clippers looking like they’d match the Suns in the first round, they’d hope to get PG back sometime early in the series. However, we’ll have to wait and see how the recovery progresses.

