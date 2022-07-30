$400 million Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal left flabbergasted on seeing ‘5-6 girls dancing around son Shaqir’

Shaquille O’Neal might have excelled in almost everything he did in his life, but being a father might have been the toughest of all.

Shaquille O’Neal is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, the $400 million worth man is also one of the best entrepreneurs and businessmen among all athletes.

And when you are a kid of a multi-millionaire, world-famous father, it might get quite tough to keep yourself grounded. Shaq must be proud of how Shareef O’Neal handled himself through that.

Although the 22-year-old will not find his feet towards success on the court as easily as his father did in the NBA, he did extraordinarily well to deal with heart surgery and get back to playing within a couple of years.

But The Diesel might not be as proud of Shaqir as he must be of Shareef because his youngest son at not even 13 years of age looked like he was going to turn out wilder than the former Lakers superstar ever was at the prime of his career.

The youngest son of Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal once brought in 5-6 girls before his 13th birthday party

O’Neal grew up with a strict stepfather, Sergeant Phillip Arthur Harrison. The Army veteran wouldn’t let him engage in anything other than basketball from a very young age. He always thanked the man for introducing him to the game, making his Hall of Fame career possible, and teaching him self-discipline.

The latter part Shaq failed to instil it in all his kids. He has five though, to be fair, that is too tough. Yeah, actually tougher than being a legend of top sports. The Big Aristotle tried, though.

Even his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal, would agree that it was in Shaq’s absence that their kids would do something that Shaqir dared to do. In an episode of VH1’s reality TV show ‘Shaunie’s Home Court’, Shaunie talked about when she walked in on multiple women dancing in front of her sons, Shaqir and Myles, a few days before the former’s 13th birthday.

She reveals her thoughts on the matter saying, “So I walk up to my house and see-I don’t know-five-six girls gyrating for my sons and the nanny.”

To top that, Shaqir gives her mother a list of things he expects for his birthday party which surprised Shaunie even more, “This party is sounding like-you know-Drake’s next video, it is not a thirteen-year-old’s birthday party” said the former executive producer of ‘Basketball Wives‘.

If raising kids was as easy as conquering something big in any other field, the world we live in would be much less chaotic. But that’s the toughest and trickiest thing on the planet.