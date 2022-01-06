Basketball

“Keep the same energy when I come to DC” : When Kobe Bryant once waited 2 months to exact his revenge on Gilbert Arenas

"Keep the same energy when I come to DC" : When Kobe Bryant once waited 2 months to exact his revenge on Gilbert Arenas
Aman Jain

Previous Article
"Get up, we ain't through kicking your a-- yet": When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Keep the same energy when I come to DC" : When Kobe Bryant once waited 2 months to exact his revenge on Gilbert Arenas
“Keep the same energy when I come to DC” : When Kobe Bryant once waited 2 months to exact his revenge on Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas called himself the ‘Black Mongoose’ after scoring 60 points on Kobe Bryant in…