“Keeps Slapping My Finger Away”: When Shaquille O’Neal Got Into an ‘Almost Physical’ Altercation With Pat Riley

Shaquille O’Neal and Pat Riley joined forces on the Miami Heat in 2004, helping win the franchise’s first-ever NBA title. The pair’s relationship was closely knit while the Heat were winning. But once the Diesel’s tenure in South Beach began to turn sour, so did his relationship with Riley.

Once Shaq knew his days in Miami were numbered, tensions had risen throughout the franchise. The Big Fella revealed in his 2011 memoir, Shaq Uncut, how he and the legendary head coach nearly had a physical altercation during a practice day spat. Near the end of Shaq’s time with the Heat, Jason Williams late to the team’s practice by a few seconds. It enraged the punctual Riley, who demanded that he leave the gym. Williams began to leave after an understandable outburst, but O’Neal was quick to tell his point guard to stay.

After Shaq’s comment, Riley’s anger was redirected at the Hall of Fame big man, prompting a screaming match between the two. O’Neal shared that J-Will was “his guy” and therefore felt responsible for backing him up. Shaq revealed how Riley candidly stated that if he doesn’t like the rules of his team, he should leave. This only added fuel to the fire. The 19-year veteran fired back at his head coach, “Why don’t you make me?” before stepping toward the 6-foot-4 Riley.

As O’Neal began to step forward, his frontcourt teammates, Udonis Haslem, and Alonzo Mourning, tried to intervene. But the gargantuan big man simply threw them off his back as he made his way to confront Riley. “Now it’s me and Riley face-to-face, jaw to jaw,” Shaq continued. “I’m poking him in the chest and he keeps slapping my finger away and it’s getting nasty. Noisy, too. He’s yelling ‘F*** you!’ and I’m yelling back, ‘No, f*** you!'”

Mourning was afraid Shaq might take actually take a swing at his older coach, but the big man quickly brushed off that possibility. “Don’t worry. I’m not going to hit the man. Do you think I’m crazy?” he responded. But by that point, the damage was already done as Riley canceled the entire practice and unceremoniously left for his office.

Shaq had a different dynamic with Pat Riley

After the altercation, Shaq revealed how shocked the rest of his teammates were when Riley left the court. The big man explained how no one had ever stepped up the coaching legend before, but Shaq was no ordinary player. Furthermore, the two were already butting heads behind the scenes over the big man’s future.

There’s a reason that Riley decided to acquire a disgruntled Shaq from the Los Angeles Lakers, and in hindsight, it still proved to be a good decision. The duo was able to earn a title thanks to the pairing, but the rest of the Diesel’s tenure was notably rocky with the 79-year-old until he was eventually moved to the Phoenix Suns in 2008.