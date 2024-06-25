Kendrick Perkins Admits To Completely Forgetting About Brandon Miller’s Existence During All-Rookie Ballot

The NBA’s All-Rookie team is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters. And Kendrick Perkins, a broadcaster with ESPN recently admitted blanking out on Charlotte Hornets rookie, Brandon Miller for the All-Rookie ballot after he had already cast his vote. Though Perkins did accept his mistake, he did so while also throwing shade at the Hornets franchise.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Kendrick Perkins seemed appalled by the fact that Brandon Miller did not cross his mind when casting a vote for the NBA’s All-Rookie team.

“I completely forgot about the young man(Brandon Miller). I’ve actually been searching to reach out to tell him I apologize cause once I submitted my ballot, I’m like, ‘Oh, how did I forget?… That’s a mistake that can’t happen.”

“I’ve actually been searching to reach out to [Brandon Miller] to tell him I apologize [for leaving him off my All-Rookie ballot]” In case you missed it when @KendrickPerkins joined @termineradio & @jumpshot8 at the Finals, he gives another reason why he’s not voting anymore pic.twitter.com/UkWtOd2rsX — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 24, 2024

Brandon Miller may have gone to a small market team like the Charlotte Hornets but his season was anything but small. As per StatMuse, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft averaged 17.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.4 APG this season.

While the Hornets ended up as one of the bottom-dwelling teams in the Eastern Conference, the 21-61 season record is in no way a reflection of how Miller performed for the team in his first NBA season.

And for Kendrick Perkins to absolutely forget about one of the better rookies in this draft class is shocking. However, what is even more shocking is Perkins’ cavalier attitude about the Charlotte Hornets franchise.

“But in my defense though, who really was talking about the Charlotte Hornets?”

For Perkins to not only forget about, arguably, the second-best rookie in this draft class, but add insult to injury by disrespecting the Hornets franchise is beyond outrageous. However, unfortunately, until the Charlotte Hornets can become a competitive team again, this status quo likely won’t be changing.

Fortunately, with the likes of Brandon Miller now on the court alongside players like LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, there does seem to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

Brandon Miller’s successful rookie season

Brandon Miller’s highlights and contributions with the Charlotte Hornets may have gone unnoticed by Kendrick Perkins but the three-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month believed he had a successful stint during his first year in the league.

As per NBA.com, Brandon Miller categorized his rookie year with the Hornets as, “Individually…a great year overall.”

“My mindset going into every game was go out there like you’re just trying to win another ball game. Nothing is going to be handed to you. Everything that you’re coming out for must be worked for and earned,” added Miller.

Miller became just the fifth rookie in NBA history to put up 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 3-pointers in a single season, joining the likes of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Allen Iverson.

Already having joined some impressive names on a niche list, Brandon Miller’s rookie year was nothing short of spectacular. And despite an impressive outing in his initial year, for Perkins to completely space out on Miller says more about the former NBA champion’s skills as a broadcaster than anything else.