“No Chance in H*ll”: Chandler Parsons Harshly Douses Lamelo Ball’s Teammate’s All-Star Hopes

The Hornets may be having a disappointing season as a team but their building blocks for the future are thriving. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are both having All-Star-caliber seasons. However, former Rockets forward, Chandler Parsons, shuts down any hope of Charlotte’s standout sophomore earning a ticket to the prestigious game in February.

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss whether the Hornets deserve two All-Stars. He didn’t undermine the fantastic individual season Miller is having. Instead, he suggests it comes down to the limited roster spots for the All-Star game, which won’t work to the advantage of the star small forward. He said,

“If the (Charlotte Hornets) get an All-Star, it’s LaMelo Ball. There’s no chance in hell this team gets two All-Stars.”

Brandon Miller will NOT make his first All-Star game ❌ "If the (Charlotte Hornets) get an All-Star, it's LaMelo Ball. There's no chance in hell this team gets two All-Stars." – @ChandlerParsons 📺 https://t.co/G5Oe0uyxo9@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/gc2b2jSBfS — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 13, 2024

For a team to receive multiple All-Stars, team success comes into play. The Hornets are 7-17 on the season, and when it comes to playoff teams, they are on the outside looking in.

Millers’ stats have experienced a boost in the recent absence of Ball due to a calf injury. However, the difference the performance between the two is quite drastic. LaMelo is averaging 31.1 points per game, which is nearly 10 points more than Miller’s 22.1 points per game.

However, this doesn’t mean Miller won’t be an All-Star in the future. Parsons believes Miller possesses all the tools necessary to make the team in the coming years, but this year won’t be the one. “As good as [Miller] is, as good as he’s going to become, this year is not happening,” Parsons said.

Parsons and Lou Williams are firmly favoring LaMelo over Miller but that isn’t a consensus decision within NBA media. There is an NBA insider who believes Miller is more deserving of an All-Star appearance than Ball.

NBA insider chooses Miller over Ball for an All-Star appearance

NBA insider, Sam Vecenie took the untravelled path by choosing Miller over Ball as the Hornets’ representative at the All-Star game. Vecenie acknowledged the tremendous season Ball is having, but Miller is “unequivocally” the player he is riding with on the Hornets.

🎙️ @Sam_Vecenie: "That was ridiculous from Brandon Miller, completely absurd… like a Steph Curry explosion." "I know LaMelo (Ball) is having a crazy year and averaging 30+ PPG… he's still the guy I'm riding with on Charlotte's roster. Unequivocally, I feel great about him." pic.twitter.com/A3q9xSl8Nh — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 4, 2024

He even went as far as to compare one of Miller’s in-game offensive explosions to the likes of Stephen Curry. There is uncertainty regarding Charlotte’s future but one thing is for certain, Miller is going to be a phenomenal basketball player.