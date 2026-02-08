Kendrick Perkins Argues Austin Reaves Is the “Most Important Player in the NBA”

Austin Reaves went from being undrafted to becoming a bona fide starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, but in the 2025-26 season, his role appears even more significant. As the Lakers push for the highest possible seed in the Western Conference and keep their championship hopes alive, Kendrick Perkins believes Reaves’ impact has risen to a level few players across the league can match.

Reaves kickstarted his season by stepping up in a big way during LeBron James’ absence with sciatica. When Reaves later missed a short stretch in December due to injury, the Lakers felt his absence even more clearly. Once he returned, the team’s overall play improved almost immediately.

That impact showed again earlier this week when Reaves dropped 35 against the 76ers, proving he is no fluke. Around the league, his value has skyrocketed because he fits any lineup and thrives in big moments. With the 27-year-old set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, analysts, including Kendrick Perkins, believe the Lakers would be wise to lock him up with a major deal.

In fact, Big Perk made a claim on the latest edition of NBA on ESPN that might sound like a hot take at first, but actually aligns with where Reaves is headed. “LeBron is not the second option no more. That’s Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves is not only the most important player outside of Luka on the Los Angeles Lakers, but one could argue he’s the most important player in the NBA,” Perkins stated.

“Because right now, when I look at this Lakers team, we’re talking about Austin Reaves auditioning,” he added.

LeBron, at 41, still flashes brilliance, but he is no longer the player who dominated the league for two decades. Luka Doncic, meanwhile, brings his magic every single night. That leaves room for a true secondary star, the Pippen to Luka’s Jordan, and that role is wide open. Austin Reaves fits the profile in more ways than one.

“The biggest question out there is when they move, or if they move from LeBron which it seems like it’s trending that way, can Luka and Austin Reaves be those two franchise Max guys that you can build a championship around?

“And if the answer is no, then we know that some other team out there in the league is going to believe,” added Big Perk, who seemed adamant about Reaves earning a big payday.

Hopefully, the Lakers don’t make the same mistake that the Hawks made with Trae Young. Trae was clearly the face of the franchise, but the organization chose not to pay him the big bucks. You could see the effort drain from Young’s final games with Atlanta before he got shipped to the Wizards.

That should not happen with Reaves. Trae’s market value dipped, while Reaves’ continues to rise. And the reality is simple. If the Purple and Gold do not open their checkbook, another franchise will. That is how important Reaves has become to Los Angeles.

What makes this moment so interesting for the Lakers is that it is not just about retaining a good player. It is about signaling which era they are truly building toward. Reaves represents the bridge between the LeBron era and whatever comes next, because he is productive, marketable, and still improving.

By committing to him, the Lakers would be choosing continuity and chemistry over another risky superstar swing. They have spent years searching for the right co-star formula. They may have found it organically in Reaves, and letting that walk would be a self-inflicted wound.