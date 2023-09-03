Pocketing a ‘Nifty’ $55,174,766, Victor Wembanyama’s Rookie Deal Overshadows Stephen Curry’s 2x MVP Contract by 125 Percent

As expected by most of the basketball world, Victor Wembanyama was selected as the #1 pick of the 2023 Draft. With the virtue of being the top pick of the draft from earlier this summer, Wembanyama is the recipient of a lucrative contract. Rewarded with a four-year, $55,174,766 rookie deal, Wemby is already the 127th highest-paid player without suiting up for a single NBA game. To put the San Antonio Spurs’ shocking contract into perspective, the Center’s deal is a whopping 125% bigger than Stephen Curry’s contract during his MVP years.

After Stephen Curry’s four-year, $12.7 million rookie contract expired in 2013, the Golden State Warriors re-signed him on a team-friendly four-year, $44 million contract. This was because, while Curry established himself as one of the elite shooters in the league, his injuries through the initial years made a bigger deal too much of a risk. Little did anyone expect Curry to win two MVPs and receive multiple All-NBA selections.

Victor Wembanyama is set to earn significantly more than Stephen Curry did during his MVP years

Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA with as much hype behind him as the league had ever seen. LeBron James was the last player so highly touted as a prospect. Due to this, the Frenchman is expected to have an instant impact on the Spurs by many within the NBA community. However, along with all that pressure, comes a significant amount of money too.

Signing a four-year, $55 million deal, the prodigy is expected to earn almost $13.75 million per year. Stephen Curry, who won two MVPs, a scoring title, and got selected to four All-Star and All-NBA teams from 2014 to 2017, was earning merely $11 million per year during that stretch. Bagging almost $11 million more than, Wemby’s current deal is 125% more than Steph’s $44 million deal from 2012.

While it is true that Curry’s contract was considerably low money, Victor’s deal is still considerably high, especially considering that he hasn’t proven himself yet. However, it must also be noted that considering his generational talent and potential, the numbers will likely justify themselves soon enough.

As for Curry, the Golden State Warriors have rewarded him well since the expiration of the $44 million contract. Back in 2017, the sharpshooter signed a $201 million deal. Four years later, Curry agreed to sign a bigger $215 million contract – a deal nearly four times that of Wemby’s contract. The Warriors star will remain under contract till 2026. He will be 38 at the time of it’s expiration.

Steph believed Wemby was like a “2K create-a-player”

Victor Wembanyama caught the attention of the basketball world during the Metropolitans 92’s two-game series against the G-League Ignite. During the contest against Scoot Henderson and co., Wemby put on a show. Averaging 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks, the European hooper became an overnight internet sensation.

Superstars from the NBA were asked for their opinion of Wemby. Joining LeBron James, who called the Mets 92 player an “alien”, Curry was also amazed. Dubbing the 7ft 5″ big man as a “2K create-a-player”, Curry revealed being in awe.

As the 2023-2024 season approaches, fans are eager to witness Victor Wembanyama suit up and face some of the biggest names in the league.