“Think I Owe Antonio Brown $30,000”: When Jimmy Butler Worked Out With Russell Wilson And Foolishly Thought He Could Stop AB In The Red Zone, Revealed On Sean Evans’ Hot Ones

Antonio Brown has had some interesting workout sessions, including ones involving Jimmy Butler and Russell Wilson with a lot of money on the line.

Brown is currently in the midst of a career resurgence as he aims to play in his proper NFL season since 2018 when he started in 15 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fact, it’s funny to think about, but the very fact that Brown missed that last game with the Steelers is why he’s in the middle of a resurgence and not drawing out the prime years of his career. A spat with the Steelers had him sitting out for the finale, and things only went downhill.

After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, Brown would end up on the Raiders where more foolish decisions led to his release. He got one more chance with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, but that stint lasted one game. Now, it appears he’s finally found his home in Tampa Bay.

Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers in Week 9. The table below shows the WR production from Week 9 on. Explain to me again why Brown is going 5+ rounds after the other two. pic.twitter.com/6YLWOjMgpq — Paul DFF (@fantasyfreezer) August 12, 2021

Jimmy Butler Owes Antonio Brown $30,000 After Workout With Russell Wilson, A Story He Shared On Sean Evans’ ‘Hot Ones’

‘Hot Ones’ is a fantastic series if you haven’t seen it already. The premise of the show is that the host, Sean Evans, and one celebrity, are presented with a series of chicken wings each cooked in a different sauce.

The intensity or spiciness of the sauces increase exponentially as you progress through the plate of wings until you reach the famous ‘Last Dab’ which is rumored to have a Scoville rating of over two million. The Carolina Reaper, spiciest pepper in the world, is said to have about 1.5 million Scoville units for comparison.

All while you’re running through this gauntlet of incredibly spicy chicken wings Sean Evans (who eats the wings too by the way) will be asking you questions about your life, career, and other personal details that fans may not know about.

When Jimmy Butler made an appearance on the show, Evans had to ask him about his experience working out with NFL athletes like Antonio Brown and Russell Wilson. Brown had the following story to share:

“I still think I owe [Antonio Brown] like $30,000 because I made a bet that I could stop him from catching the ball in the Red Zone. You’re talking about the best receiver in the league and then Russ at quarterback. I’m just saying, if the Raiders had me opposite of him, you never know where we could go.”

At the time of the ‘Hot Ones’ episode (2019), Brown truly was perhaps the best receiver in the league despite his antics with the Raiders and the legal issues he was involved in. Having Russell Wilson throw to him makes it even more unfair for a player who doesn’t usually practice his football skills.

Russell Wilson worked out several times with Antonio Brown over the course of his suspension, hoping the Seahawks could reel him in, but ultimately, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won the sweepstakes.

You can watch the whole episode here with the Russell Wilson, Antonio Brown, and Jimmy Butler workout coming at the 11:47 mark of the video.

Now that Brown has had a full slate of offseason practices and training camps, the hope is that he can regain his Pro Bowl form once more. He has incredible chemistry with Tom Brady, and he’s really embraced Tampa Bay as his home. Now, he just needs to go out and produce.

