Kendrick Perkins Believes Anthony Davis Could Leave The Lakers By February 2025 If He Isn’t Playing Well Under JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on hiring JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach. And predictably, there’s plenty of skepticism about it. Many have questioned whether handing the keys to the castle to a rookie head coach is the right move, with most wondering what LeBron James’s verdict will be in six months or so. However, Kendrick Perkins believes that the Lakers need to worry about Anthony Davis a lot more.

Advertisement

On First Take, the analyst claimed that if Redick struggles in his debut season as the head coach, the 31-year-old forward could consider leaving the franchise. Perkins added that Davis could even demand an exit as early as February 2025, saying,

“I wanna see how it goes with Anthony Davis because I’mma give it until the All-Star break. If JJ Redick is not thriving and Anthony Davis is not playing at an elite level and he’s not happy, I wouldn’t be surprised if he wants out of LA.”

The nine-time All-Star has been spectacular for the Lakers when he’s been healthy, but the team hasn’t been as successful as he would’ve wanted. They won the title in his debut campaign but have been underwhelming since.

They’ve missed the playoffs once and lost in the first round twice in the past four seasons. So, Davis could indeed consider his options if they struggle in Redick’s debut season as the team’s head coach.

The Lakers’ title hopes are also attached to LeBron James playing at an All-NBA level. But the four-time MVP will turn 40 in December, and relying on him isn’t a feasible long-term strategy.

Redick and the front office will have to convince the veteran forward that the team can compete for the title during this upcoming season. Of course, the biggest way they can do this is to re-tool the roster around both The King and Anthony Davis. However, what will arguably be more important is Redick getting the best out of his players.

Can JJ Redick and the Lakers get the best out of Anthony Davis?

Over the last four years, the Lakers have resorted to using Anthony Davis at center, which he reportedly isn’t fond of and doesn’t envision doing long-term. The team hasn’t heeded his complaints and continued to use him at the 5, which JJ Redick could change in his debut season as the team’s head coach.

The former analyst also claimed on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three, that to get the best out of a talent like Davis, the team needs to have a slew of shooters who could make threes, forcing teams to guard the three-point line and creating space for him in the paint to dominate.

The Lakers neither have centers who could start and let Davis play at his preferred position at forward, nor the shooting talent to create space for him in the paint. On the contrary, they were the second-worst three-point shooting team in the league last season, converting only 29.9% of their attempts.

With LeBron James turning 40 soon, the Lakers’ long-term success banks on Davis playing at a high level night in, and night out. While he has held his end of the bargain despite the slew of challenges, Redick and the front office have to do right by him as well.

If they don’t, they could be staring at the possibility of him exiting the franchise sooner rather than later.