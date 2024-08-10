mobile app bar

Kendrick Perkins Claims Team USA’s Big Men Can Outperform Victor Wembanyama and Co. in the Gold Medal Match

Sourav Bose
Published

Kendrick Perkins, Victor Wembanyama, and Team USA. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

While Team USA had their hands full with Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympic Men’s Basketball Semi-final, France quietly defied the odds in the knockouts. The host nation took down two tough contenders, Canada and Germany, to secure a spot in the final.

Their impressive run, however, failed to faze Kendrick Perkins, prompting him to back Team USA over Victor Wembanyama and co. in the gold medal game.

On ESPN’s First Take, the basketball analyst unhesitantly acknowledged the prowess of France’s roster. However, he was convinced that Team USA had the right mix of talent to neutralize the challenge ahead. With this in mind, he confidently backed his country to secure a fifth consecutive gold medal, stating,

“I ain’t worried about it one bit… Victor Wembanyama… He has had his ups and downs. When you look at the bigs that we have in Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Joel Embiid, they are gonna do a great job of neutralizing him… At the end of the day, Team USA is just too talented across the board”.

Perkins‘ confidence in Team USA was justified, considering their roster dynamics. Stacked with NBA champions and All-Stars, their depth was unparalleled. This was evident in their last game against Serbia, where they made a remarkable 32-15 comeback in the fourth quarter to secure a 95-91 victory.

They also have the personnel to handle France’s talisman, Victor Wembanyama. For example, the last time the 20-year-old squared off against Team USA’s starting center, Joel Embiid, the gulf in their skill set became apparent.

The Frenchman scored 33 points, but the Philadelphia 76ers star recorded a double-double of 70 points and 18 rebounds to showcase his dominance.

Team USA also possessed All-Defensive Team caliber defenders to counter France’s number two, Evan Fournier. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday could become particularly crucial in this role. To protect any in-game lead, head coach Steve Kerr might field this duo together to diminish the opponent’s offensive threat.

So, Perkins had valid reasons to downplay France’s chances in the final. That said, the hosts thrived under the tag of underdogs in the knockout rounds. Consequently, their fans would be hoping for a repeat of the same as they aim for revenge for the 2020 Summer Games.

Sourav Bose

