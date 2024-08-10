Kendrick Perkins Claims Team USA’s Big Men Can Outperform Victor Wembanyama and Co. in the Gold Medal Match

While Team USA had their hands full with Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympic Men’s Basketball Semi-final, France quietly defied the odds in the knockouts. The host nation took down two tough contenders, Canada and Germany, to secure a spot in the final.

Advertisement

Their impressive run, however, failed to faze Kendrick Perkins, prompting him to back Team USA over Victor Wembanyama and co. in the gold medal game.

On ESPN’s First Take, the basketball analyst unhesitantly acknowledged the prowess of France’s roster. However, he was convinced that Team USA had the right mix of talent to neutralize the challenge ahead. With this in mind, he confidently backed his country to secure a fifth consecutive gold medal, stating,

“I ain’t worried about it one bit… Victor Wembanyama… He has had his ups and downs. When you look at the bigs that we have in Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Joel Embiid, they are gonna do a great job of neutralizing him… At the end of the day, Team USA is just too talented across the board”.

Perkins‘ confidence in Team USA was justified, considering their roster dynamics. Stacked with NBA champions and All-Stars, their depth was unparalleled. This was evident in their last game against Serbia, where they made a remarkable 32-15 comeback in the fourth quarter to secure a 95-91 victory.

They also have the personnel to handle France’s talisman, Victor Wembanyama. For example, the last time the 20-year-old squared off against Team USA’s starting center, Joel Embiid, the gulf in their skill set became apparent.

The Frenchman scored 33 points, but the Philadelphia 76ers star recorded a double-double of 70 points and 18 rebounds to showcase his dominance.

Team USA also possessed All-Defensive Team caliber defenders to counter France’s number two, Evan Fournier. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday could become particularly crucial in this role. To protect any in-game lead, head coach Steve Kerr might field this duo together to diminish the opponent’s offensive threat.