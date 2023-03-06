HomeSearch

Kendrick Perkins Hypocrisy Exposed: Despite Blasting Nikola Jokic For ‘Statpadding’, Perk Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo For The Same

Amulya Shekhar
|Published 06/03/2023

Kendrick Perkins exposed his own double standards with an asinine take about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks recovered from their win streak being broken Saturday night by the Sixers with a rebound win. They visited Washington DC and took home a 117-111 win from the Capital One Arena.

With former All-Star Khris Middleton still recovering from injury, coach Mike Budenholzer held him out for the back-to-back. Pat Connaughton was included in the starting lineup in his place.

None of the Bucks attempted more than 14 shots on a night when team basketball reigned supreme. Giannis Antetokounmpo took on a facilitating role with aplomb.

The Greek Freak finished with 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his 4th triple-double this season. His final rebound was the subject of some controversy as he got it by intentionally missing his own shot.

Kendrick Perkins contradicts himself by downplaying Giannis’ stat-padding

Kendrick Perkins was one of the primary detractors of Nikola Jokic’s MVP case over the past 2 years. He argued Chris Paul’s case for the 2020-21 season, while he took Embiid’s MVP case last season.

This time, he’s siding with Giannis as his MVP pick. And to throw shade on Jokic’s stupendous play, Perkins resorted to a thoroughly untrue accusation about the Serbian center last week.

However, he didn’t find anything wrong about Giannis throwing himself a rebound against the Wizards. According to him, ‘every player engages in this at some point’.

NBA Twitter defends Nikola Jokic, blasts Perkins for his hypocrisy

Jokic, who’s a runaway favorite for MVP honors for a third consecutive time, is universally loved by all factions of NBA fandom. Naturally, they came to defend his case in the face of Perkins’ two-faced tweet.

As the previous tweet indicates, Giannis has probably provided ESPN with another week’s worth of stupidity on air for their ‘pundits’ to dazzle fans with. Sigh.

