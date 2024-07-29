Kendrick Perkins is Unhappy with Steve Kerr Disrespecting and Embarrassing Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum being left on the bench for the entire game against Serbia has become a national topic of discussion. Steve Kerr probably didn’t imagine that his one decision will end up overshadowing an important win for Team USA in their tournament opener. But that’s exactly what has happened.

Advertisement

Fans trolled Tatum on social media after he didn’t play for a single second in USA’s blowout win against Nikola Jokic and Co. On First Take, Kendrick Perkins called out Kerr for the embarrassment JT is currently facing online despite winning the NBA Championship last month. The former NBA star vouched for Tatum’s versatile abilities on the court while claiming coach Kerr had no reason not to play him.

JT being the only player alongside Tyrese Haliburton to not get any playing time in the first game has made him a laughingstock. Perkins believes that the disrespect shown to the Celtics star made no sense because Tatum is a versatile player who could’ve played any position on the court.

In Perkins’ words, “A guy like Jayson Tatum, he’s not nailed down to one position. Jayson Tatum is a versatile player. Meaning, if you want him to play the point, he can play the point, if you want him to play the two, he can play the two, if you want him to play the wing…whatever you want him to play, he’s 6’9 with a versatile package on both ends of the floor.”

With this, Perk shut down the arguments that JT couldn’t play because he’d have to replace Kevin Durant, which wouldn’t have been in the team’s best interest. “You do not disrespect him and embarrass him [Tatum] the way that you did,” the 2008 NBA Champion told Kerr.

"You know what Jayson Tatum is going to bring to the table. You do not disrespect him and embarrass him the way that you did." —@KendrickPerkins on Steve Kerr sitting Jayson Tatum vs. Serbia pic.twitter.com/R1OpgRaU8a — First Take (@FirstTake) July 29, 2024

Perkins also brought up an interesting angle to support his argument. He said that in the last Olympics that Team USA won, Tatum was the second-best player on the team after KD. So it makes no sense for him to sit on the bench while coach Kerr tried 10 players in 40 minutes.

Amidst the criticism, Kerr recently announced that he will put Tatum on the court for the next game.

Steve Kerr promises to play Jayson Tatum in the next game

While the five-time All-Star is being trolled on the internet for warming the bench despite being the current NBA Champion, coach Kerr is also being ridiculed by fans and pundits for his decision. After the game, Kerr admitted that not giving Tatum an opportunity to step on the court was a mistake and that it won’t happen in the next game.

"He handled it really well. I talked to him today before the game that it may play out this way just with Kevin coming back… Jayson's gonna play… I felt like an idiot not playing him" -Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/xwndCt6GW1 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 28, 2024

He said, “I talked to him today before the game that it may play out this way just with Kevin coming back and the line ups that I wanted to get to, but that will change. Jayson’s gonna play. Every game is going to be different.”

Although he didn’t guarantee whether he will start Tatum in the next game, the confirmation that he will play is enough for the fans of the Celtics star for now.