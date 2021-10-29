“When we drafted Luka Doncic we had no idea he was gonna be this good”: Dirk Nowitzki lauds the Mavs MVP while explaining how he is already one of the best players in the NBA

Being the NBA ambassador for its 75th season, Dirk Nowitzki spoke about Luka Doncic and his greatness in Twitter Spaces after being named in the NBA 75 list.

Luka Doncic is undeniably a phenomenal talent. In only 3 seasons as a pro in the NBA, Doncic has racked up a pretty impressive resume at the young age of 22.

With 2 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA appearances, Luka is easily amongst the best players in today’s league. And will for sure be one of the future faces of the league.

This past season, despite the Dallas Mavericks‘ failure of a season, Doncic had a pretty great campaign individually. Averaging 27.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists, he helped the Mavs clinch the 5th seed.

Leading his team to the 2nd consecutive postseason appearance, somehow the guard elevated his game furthermore putting up 35.7/7.9/10.3 against the Clippers.

Also Read: A shocking statistic reveals Logo Lillard suffering from a shooting crisis

Despite being only in his 4th NBA season, Luka is already one of the best players in Maverick history. And recently, Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki had some huge praises for the Slovenian, calling the youngster “one of the best players in the league”.

“Luka Doncic is the full package at such a young age”: Dirk Nowitzki

NBA Champ Dirk Nowitzki was named in the NBA’s 75 Greatest list which was released recently. The German superstar was also named as one of the ambassadors for the league’s milestone season. And recently, Dirk took part in a Twitter Spaces and spoke about many topics.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the 43-year-old sharpshooter also lauded Doncic. Dirk dished out some huge praises:

“Oh, that’s my guy. Hey, Luka, if you’re listening. I’m so happy and proud of him and how he’s developed the first couple years already into one of the best players in the league. When we drafted him we didn’t really know what to expect from him. We knew he was good, but we had no idea he was gonna be this good.

“How he reads the game, how big he is, his shot is a lot better than we thought. His in-between game: the runners, the post-ups, he is the full package at such a young age. It’s been incredible to watch for me and also obviously for all the Mavs fans. How much he knows about this game and how he sees the game at an early age.”

“I feel like this usually comes after playing in the league for five, six, seven, eight years but the way he reads the game is on another level. I’m super happy that the Mavs signed him to an extension. And we’ll have him around for a long, long time.”

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike come out in support of the former MVP

Behind Doncic’s leadership this season, the Mavericks are placed 3rd in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. With a more experienced core, and new faces on the coaching staff, Dallas will hope to have a successful and deep playoffs run this season.