Kevin Durant Accuses Suns Of “Scapegoating” and “Kicking” Him Off The Team

The Phoenix Suns are having an unexpectedly strong season, fresh off beating the OKC Thunder before tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. Naturally, the NBA community pointed out that they could be better off now that Kevin Durant isn’t on the team. While some may deem this to be a fair assumption, the issues with Durant in the Valley were deeper than what appeared on surface and the future Hall of Famer himself doesn’t believe he was treated fairly.

Durant faced his former side, repping a Rockets jersey now, earlier today and hit the game winner: a right wing pull-up 3 with 0.3 seconds left on the clock, which handed H-town the 100-97 win. He waved them goodbye afterwards, adding salt to the wound.

Durant has not spoken ill about any team he has been with in the NBA as much as he has about the Suns, and for good reason. In his postgame interview, he admitted that he never wanted to leave in the first place, but the team forced him to do so.

“A place I didn’t want to leave and my first time being,” he began. “I don’t want to sound to dramatic but I will, kicked out of a place.”

The two-time Finals MVP went on to claim that there were problems within Phoenix as a team, which limited their chances of achieving success. The players never quite gelled with the coaches in charge while Durant was there, and the energy looked off on most nights, especially when compared to how well run the team looks now under new coach Jordan Ott.

That’s why, the game winner Durant hit against the Suns felt so good. “It felt like I been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year, so yeah it felt good to hit a game winning shot.”

“You play with a little chip on your shoulder against your former team, especially when they trade you,” the former Sun added.

It makes sense for Durant to be upset, especially if the fact that he did not want to leave Phoenix is true. Earlier in his career, it was Durant’s choice to force his way out of Oklahoma, Golden State, and Brooklyn. The Suns may very well have been the first organization to willingly ship him off, especially after looking to trade him at the 2025 trade deadline.

At the end, though, it’s turned out to be good for both parties. Durant appears to be enjoying life in Houston. “I love Houston. I love Texas, I’m just grateful I’m representing the Rockets,” said the University of Texas alum who received MVP chants from the Rockets crowd tonight.

Houston is 22-11 and is one of the contenders in the West. The Suns have improved, but are still a long way away from being a proper playoff team. They’re 21-15.