$400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Got Exposed by Wife Shaunie for Lying About Gifting a Private Jet

Shaquille O’Neal is a strange character. While once he was an enforcer, he has now become one of the most entertaining TV personalities. However, a self-proclaimed comedian, O’Neal has been known to lie. He once shared a picture of a customized private jet with Shaunie’s face and name. However, his ex-wife called out his lies in front of the entire world.

During his NBA days, he was a formidable center. Arguably, he was even the greatest center to ever play. There was this fierceness to his game. A hint of ‘I will kill you’ in every move he displayed.

But more recently, he has created an image of an adorable former superstar who spends his days entertaining his fans and the NBA community. From his podcasts to Shaqtin’ a Fool, everything about O’Neal is humorous.

Though, hidden in his humor at times are blatant lies. Shaunie, Shaq’s former wife and mother to his four children, however quickly exposed his lie.

Also read: “Michael Jordan didn’t believe his first son was his own”: When the Bulls legend was skeptical that Jeffrey Jordan was his actual son at the time he was born

Shaunie O’Neal called out Shaquille O’Neal for his private jet claim

In a since-deleted tweet, TMZ revealed that Shaquille O’Neal posted a picture of a private jet plane. What was special about the plane was that it displayed the face of Shaunie O’Neal on its tail and had her name written on the plane in bold black letters.

The tweet sent the bar for men all around the world through the roof. Fans were in awe of O’Neal. They believed he had gifted his wife the jet plane. And it was possible too, after all, Shaq is worth an insane $400 million. However, it was all a lie.

Shaunie O’Neal later revealed that the plane was just a fake. She claimed that it was a photoshopped picture and that nothing about it was true. Her brutal reveal left Shaquille O’Neal embarrassed. The Lakers legend immediately deleted his tweet but not before it had gone viral.

Shaq once lied about his involvement with Venus Williams

To be fair to Shaq, the photoshopped Jet plane is not even the worse lie he has ever told. The 4-time NBA champion claimed that he had slept with Tennis legend Venus Williams.

Venus was quick to respond to Diesel’s claim. She confessed that she had never had any such relationship with the NBA star. She also revealed that she had met O’Neal only once and nothing had ever happened between them.

Also read: After ‘Wasting’ $1 Million In 1 Day, Shaquille O’Neal Put His Faith In A Lone Jewish Financial Advisor