Sonya Curry Narrates Hardships From Stephen Curry’s Pregnancy After Hearing Wanda Durant’s KD Story

The latest episode of Sonya Curry and Wanda Durant’s podcast, Raising Fame, was filled with intense emotional moments. Kevin Durant’s mother courageously shared her experience of contemplating suicide but ultimately found the strength to get through that phase just for the sake of her sons.

Wanda raised Durant all by herself, making sacrifices at every corner to give her son the best possible childhood.

“I knew there would be no one on this Earth that could take care of my sons the way that I did. People say well what did you sacrifice? And to be quite honest, I sacrificed my suicide.”

This heartfelt revelation prompted Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya to express her hardships while she was pregnant with Steph. She went on to reveal how she contemplated getting an abortion while being pregnant with a boy who would go on to revolutionize the game of basketball.

“I had chosen, at 19, to have an abortion and conceiving Stephen two years later. And sitting in a parking lot, going to have an abortion and not have him. And in that moment, God saying to me, ‘You’re not doing it.’”

When hearing Wanda Durant say she contemplated suicide after having her second son, Kevin Durant, Sonya Curry reflected on looking to have an second abortion before deciding to have Stephen Curry. Said God told her, “You’re not doing it.” #DubNation #TVOneRaisingFame #Suns https://t.co/2cqTs4T3es pic.twitter.com/2UqLi0W2Y5 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 12, 2024

Wanda did not have a plan when she got pregnant with Kevin, leading her to consider ending her own life. But she stayed strong and found the strength to fight through those feelings.

Sonya applauded Wanda for remaining strong and being that rock in her son’s lives. Just like Sonya got a message from God to not go through with the abortion, she stated how there was a reason why both mothers remained strong.

“I applaud you for that strength to just know, deep down, there is a reason for it. There was a reason why God was showing you, there was a reason for them. Because look where we are right now.”

All the efforts and sacrifices Wanda made were not forgotten by her son. Back in 2015, when KD won the MVP honors, he made sure to recognize and highlight all that his mother did for him over the years.

“We wasn’t supposed to be here. You made us believe. You kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You sacrificed for us.”

Both mothers went through their own sets of challenges and hardships while raising their children. However, in the end, it did work out perfectly for them and their kids.