Kevin Durant Claims “Fans Complain About Everything,” Bashes Everyone Going Overboard With All-Star Game Criticism

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaqís OGs forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Sacramento Kings dunks against Candaceís Rising Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.

Once again, the NBA All-Star Weekend failed to live up to the event’s already low expectations. Fans have made their discontent with the All-Star Game’s current trajectory known, but Kevin Durant believes the heavy criticisms have gone too far.

One of the most active professional athletes on X, KD is never afraid to fire back at fans who come at him. This time, though, it was Durant himself who started the conversation, poking fun at fans’ tendency to complain rather than enjoy the basketball being played.

“I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all-star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…” the 14-time All-Star posted.

I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

Durant’s condescending comment struck a nerve with fans, leading some to jump to the defense of what they believe are reasonable criticisms.

One fan dismissed the idea that NBA players needed the midseason break because of the constant load management taking place throughout the league. The fan didn’t think it was too much to ask for the top talents in the association to put on a show for the midseason festivities.

“U complaining about injuries now. Wow the nba has spoiled u, that’s why we need a break, a week without basketball would have u appreciating the product when it’s back on,” Durant replied.

Another fan questioned why basketball fans should tune into All-Star Weekend at all if the players aren’t even interested in playing.

This prompted KD to fire back with another snarky response.

The 36-year-old claimed that modern-day fans don’t care about the competition in the first place. “Winning a chip is the only thing that matters along side trades and free agency. Now mfers care about all star weekend lol ok,” he said.

Kevin Durant believes prior All-Star Games weren’t as intense as fans claim

A third fan reminisced on the more competitive days of the All-Star Game, claiming both Kobe Bryant and Durant himself used to care more about the annual East-West matchup. But KD remembers those older games differently, underlining that those competitions weren’t as different from modern All-Star Games as fans claim.

“All star games used to be a layup line back n the day until late in the game then the intensity would ramp up. The 3 point shot and how many we take, by time u ready to ramp up somebody down 40 already. They didn’t have to worry bout that as much back n the day,” Durant responded.

All star games used to be a layup line back n the day until late in the game then the intensity would ramp up. The 3 point shot and how many we take, by time u ready to ramp up somebody down 40 already. They didn’t have to worry bout that as much back n the day. They can shoot… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

Kevin Durant has shared his complaints about the All-Star Game, including the competition’s constantly changing formats. But the 2014 MVP believes most fans’ criticisms about basketball are baseless and not to be taken seriously.