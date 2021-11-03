“Tyler Herro has been better than Luka Doncic and Trae Young this season?!”: Heat star’s averages reveal just how incredible he has been in his revenge season

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s revenge season shows off stats comparable to 2 very special players during this season

Remember last season? When Tyler Herro was being clowned on by essentially every NBA fan on the planet?

During this past offseason, the man made it clear he had heard everyone, and even said that he deserves to be in the same conversation as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. And just to put that statement into context, this was after a season where both players put up insane numbers in the postseason. Hell, the Hawks star even led his team to the Western Conference Finals.

Needless to say, when he first made that statement, he was written off pretty badly by everyone. But, after a blistering start to the season, he is giving all of us a reason to think otherwise.

To show just how good his start has been, some stats were recently revealed. And let’s just say, his statement no longer seems as unbelievable.

Tyler Herro’s number for this season match the production of Trae Young and Luka Doncic

Actually, if we were to be completely honest, so far, Herro’s numbers have been far better than both those players this season. See it for yourself in the tweet below.

Tyler Herro has been ballin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/86HKo6SV2N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2021

Now, firstly, take a look at the efficiency. The Heat’s star’s numbers are beyond efficient, while both Luka and Trae are teetering pretty close to some really inefficient showings.

What’s more, both the All-Stars here are starters on their teams, playing as the primary options. So, while these two always have the ball in their hands, Tyler Herro is averaging these numbers coming off the bench and biding his time for his shots.

Simply put, in our opinion at least, Herro has quite simply been better so far this season.

Perhaps it’s time to get the flowers ready.

