“The Memphis Grizzlies have a culture”: Grizzologist Kendrick Perkins isn’t surprised by the turnaround season that the Ja Morant team is having

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins applauded the Memphis Grizzlies organization for building a culture.

The Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, thus winning their fourth consecutive game. The Memphis team played without their superstar Ja Morant, who missed his tenth game due to a left knee sprain and the league’s COVID protocols.

Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams took the reigns in their hands, defeating the Blazers comfortably. Bane had 23-point during the game, while Adams had a double-double that included 14-rebounds. Norman Powell and Damian Lillard combined 46-points couldn’t save the Blazers.

The Grizzlies are the team to look out for this season. Morant and co showed us glimpses of a playoff team last season, especially against Stephen Curry and co in the play-in tournament. The team is currently the fourth seed in the western conference holding an 18-11 record.

Also read: “Pau Gasol applauds the Lakers and rookie Austin Reaves for their overtime win against the Mavericks”: The veteran won two championships with the purple and gold team, playing alongside Kobe Bryant

Recently, Kendrick Perkins spoke about how he wasn’t surprised with the impressive performance of the Grizzlies, adding that they will finish the season as a top-four seed.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a culture: Kendrick Perkins.

According to Perkins, the Grizzlies play like a group of young veterans. The former Celtics player wasn’t surprised by the turnaround the franchise was witnessing this season. The Memphis team has won nine out of their last ten games and is the fourth seed in the western conference.

The arrival of Ja Morant has changed the fortunes of the franchise. Teammates Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. have done an incredible job too. Morant had even made it to the MVP conversation during the start of the season.

Perkins revealed that the Grizzlies would prevail over teams such as the Nuggets and the Clippers comfortably in the current scenario.

Those Young Veterans from @memgrizz has won 9 outta of their last 10 with a solid W tonight on the road against Portland! Carry on… #CULTURE https://t.co/fgDyOWVv6P — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 16, 2021

way to stay locked in & battle back gang . great team win 🐻🐻#GrzNxtGen — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 16, 2021

Though a young team, the Grizzlies roster has a high basketball IQ. The acquiring of Steven Adams has given the team added rim protection. The former OKC player is one of the toughest players in the league.

Also read: “You deserve it, Austin Reaves!”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks

With Morant teasing a comeback soon, the team is looking scarier than ever.