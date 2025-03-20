Kevin Durant Dismisses ‘Beef’ Rumors With Coach Bud, Says He Merely Suggests Advice

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer have been caught in several heated exchanges over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, KD was seen pushing away Bud’s hands during a timeout as the coach approached him to talk about something. These moments of ‘rifts’ have become a major storyline for the Phoenix Suns.

Turns out, there was nothing to worry about at all. There’s not an ongoing feud between the player and coach that needs to be resolved. In extended footage from the day KD pushed Bud’s hands, the superstar was seen coming back to him to discuss strategy.

During a recent media interaction, KD made it clear what kind of relationship he has with his coach. And it’s far from problematic. The 36-year-old said he doesn’t tell his coach what to do. He understands his role is to assist the coach if and when he needs help and be a good player for him. But when he has some suggestions, he passes them on to the coach.

“I’m asking him, ‘yo Coach, what you think, we should do this right here? If he don’t think so, all right, then I’ll move on… I’ve been in the league for a long time and if I see something. Coach gives me the leeway to come to him if I see something out there that may be different,” KD said. From his explanation, it appears to be a regular coach-player relationship.

"I don't say, 'Coach, we've got to do this.' It's his team. I'm there to be of assistance. If he need me to do anything. If I got some suggestions on what may happen, I'm asking him. I'm not telling him what to do." Kevin Durant on interaction with Mike Budenholzer. "I'm asking… pic.twitter.com/ZrdtaB3MjV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 19, 2025

A lot has been said about KD in recent months. Some have even gone as far as questioning his leadership abilities. While he has never been one to dictate terms, people have compared him to the likes of Stephen Curry and LeBron James to show contrast in leadership. However, there are several clips of KD being pumped up and passionate on the floor or from the bench when his teammates do something incredible.

Coach Bud also spoke about his relationship with Durant. He said they’re like “old friends,” so the “grabbin’ and talkin’ to each other” clips are being blown out of context. He said that their on-court arguments have been all about what plays the team should run to get an advantage over the opponents.

Mike Budenholzer on his 1Q exchange with Kevin Durant: "He and I, we’re like old friends or whatever, we’re just probably grabbin’ and talkin’ to each other….Really, from that moment, his voice and him talking, feedback, ideas, suggestions was really a big part of the night" pic.twitter.com/hv4UuRljqZ — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 5, 2025

The Suns are currently 32-37 in the West. They’ll have to turn this season around from here and should at least try to replace the Mavs from 10th place to be in the play-ins contention. Maybe it’s time that these narratives against KD are put to rest. The Suns have enough things to worry about already, adding the media pressure on top isn’t going to help their campaign.