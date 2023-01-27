“Kevin Durant & George Gervin, very comparable styles of play”: George Karl Draws Similarities Between ‘Two Top Five Scores in NBA’

Kevin Durant is one of the most unique stars in the history of the game. Standing at 6-foot-10, KD is a true unicorn, making the game more positionless than ever. The Durantula has more efficient handles, passing accuracy, and a better jump shot than most other guards in the league. Thanks to his 7’5” wingspan, Durant can even rebound the rock effectively.

It is extremely difficult to compare a three-level scorer like Durant. However, over the course of his illustrious 16-year career, the former Texas Longhorn has been compared to some of the game’s best offensive talents – Tracy McGrady and Dirk Nowitzki. In fact, during his OKC days, the Slim Reaper even compared himself to Kobe Bryant.

However, one of the most common all-time player comparisons for Easy Money Sniper has been George Gervin.

George Karl compares Kevin Durant and George Gervin, calling them two of the top five scorers in the history of basketball.

Gervin and Durant might’ve played in completely different eras, but their style of play had quite some resemblance.

Apart from being extremely smooth with the rock in their control, both these stars are among the most prolific scorers in league history. Similar to KD, even the Iceman has won 4 scoring titles.

While there is a considerable height difference, playing the same position, George and Kevin have a pretty similar stat line.

Career stats

George Gervin: 25.1 PPG & 5.3 RPG on 50.4% FG and 84.1% FT.

Kevin Durant: 27.3 PPG & 7.1 RPG on 49.8% FG and 88.6% FT.

As Durant was selected as an All-Star for the 13th time, legendary coach George Karl took it to his Twitter to compare KD to the San Antonio legend.

Ice and KD – two of the top five scorers in the history of our sport with very comparable styles of play pic.twitter.com/U2PReTmBkD — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) January 26, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts to George Karl’s comparison

As soon as the Hall-Of-Fame coach tweeted out his opinion, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

They both made scoring look so easy and like a work of art. — Jeff (@JDSwen11) January 27, 2023

Outstanding tweet Coach! Right on point! — ernie moorer (@pettit58) January 27, 2023

Even Michael Peter Balzary, the founding member and bassist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers reacted to Karl’s comments.

Man I loved the ice man and I love kd. The ice man’s finger roll is the smoothest in history. https://t.co/cprZNp3eYy — Flea (@flea333) January 27, 2023

