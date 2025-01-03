Magic Johnson Once Claimed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and George Gervin Are the Greatest Scorers Ever

There are a few players in NBA history whose words hold value higher than others. Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of those players. In his 13-year NBA career, Magic played against some amazing players and watched others closely after retirement. When it comes to scoring, there are only three players that stand above the rest in his opinion. He stated that the best scorers the NBA had ever seen were Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and George Gervin.

Advertisement

Magic listing Jordan and Kobe here came as no surprise. However, the inclusion of Gervin took people by surprise. In the documentary Iceman: A George Gervin Story, Johnson revealed the reasoning behind what made Gervin such a great scorer. He said,

“When you think about scorers, there’s only three guys. That’s Kobe, Michael Jordan, George ‘Iceman’ Gervin. He opened the door for Michael to follow and then Kobe to follow.”

Many basketball fans mention Jordan and Kobe among the best scorers ever but Gervin doesn’t receive the same praise. However, Magic states that without Gervin, MJ and Bryant wouldn’t have been able to become the players that they did. Gervin paved the way.

The Spurs star was one of the league’s best scorers during his prime. He patented the iconic finger roll and there hasn’t been a player who’s been able to replicate the move to the same extent. In a seven-season stretch, Gervin averaged 25+ points per game. One of the most impressive aspects of his scoring ability was his efficiency.

Gervin shot 50.4% from the field throughout his entire career. During his highest-scoring season at 33.1 points per game, he shot an incredible 52.8% from the field. Gervin is certainly deserving of praise, and Johnson made sure to give the legend his flowers.

However, this isn’t the first time Magic has praised the ‘Iceman’ for his influence on his basketball career. The 12-time All-Star continuously encouraged Johnson to work on his game and get better, displaying faith in his ability to succeed. Additionally, Jordan gives high praise to Gervin as well.

MJ praised Gervin for his talent

Jordan and Gervin didn’t have the most perfect relationship. The two played together for one season during MJ’s sophomore season. The animosity between the two developed in the season before Gervin’s arrival to Chicago.

In his rookie season, Jordan dominated the NBA. His 28.2 points per game is the sixth most by a rookie in NBA history. He earned All-Star honors as a rookie but controversy sparked once rumors arose of a plan to “freeze” Jordan out of the All-Star Game. These rumors suggested Isiah Thomas, Gervin, and Magic were behind the plan to purposefully keep the ball out of Jordan’s hands.

They have all denied the allegations. However, Jordan doesn’t speak poorly of Gervin when given the chance. “You think of the greatest basketball players of all time, if you have never watched George Gervin, then you have never watched a game of basketball,” Jordan said.

Regardless, of any personal gripes, Jordan can acknowledge greatness when he sees it, and Gervin is one of the greatest players ever.