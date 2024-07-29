Kevin Durant Gets into Heated Argument with Fan Wanting to Incorporate More FIBA Rules in the NBA

The demand for the NBA to adopt some FIBA rules has now become a tradition. Every few years, especially during International tournaments, fans give this topic a new push. As Team USA played their first game against Serbia in Paris, fans started raising the same demand to the NBA. One such demand from a fan didn’t sit well with Kevin Durant, who responded to the initial post.

The two-time NBA Champion got into an argument with the fans.

The conversation started with Tyler Relph’s post where he asked the NBA to adopt some FIBA regulations so that the game becomes more refined and competitive. However, KD didn’t like the request as he responded with, “I swear yall just be yappin. What rules u wanna see man?” After that, KD’s mentions were flooded by fans who believed in the other side of the argument.

I swear yall just be yappin. What rules u wanna see man? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

Some fans said that FIBA allows the games to be more competitive because it allows more schemes and follows a more team-orientated approach. On the other hand, the NBA promotes a randomized version of basketball, which banks on individual talent and split second decisions.

KD argued that the FIBA style of play makes basketball slower and the beauty of the game can only be seen in randomized basketball. However, fans still argued for more sets and less iso play, as per the FIBA format.

Meanwhile, KD labeled some of the fans stating that the FIBA rules are better as “blanket statements” with no backing of proof and reasoning.

I been playing fiba for 15 years and I’ve seen some of the nastiest flops you’ll ever see lol baiting the refs to make a call is a universal thing, not just a nba thing. Yall hate the way Americans play ball, just say that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

When some fans pointed out that the NBA allows more scope for players to flop and that compromises the quality of the games, KD used his experience playing under the FIBA rules as a rebuttal.

He stated that he has played under these rules for over 15 years now and in that time, he has seen “some of the nastiest flops” by players. The NBA superstar believes that players bait the refs just as much under these rules as they do in the NBA.

Kevin Durant stood his ground despite counter arguments

It’s worth noting here that KD had a phenomenal game last night against Serbia. Coming off the bench, he dropped 21 minutes in the first half and finished the game with a 23-point performance.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that he single handedly ensured that his team wins the game. Despite having no issue in playing under the FIBA rules, KD believes that the fans are being unreasonable with their demands.

Random basketball!! U not comprehending what I’m saying. U can RANDOMLY set a screen, RANDOMLY back cut, RANDOMLY make a pass to the open man. Focus on what I’m saying — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

For example, Stephen Curry hasn’t shown the same caliber so far on the Olympic campaign that he showcases in the NBA. This is a direct consequence of him playing under a new set of rules and being unfamiliar with it in action.

For KD, these rules will reduce the beauty of basketball as we see in the NBA. Therefore, it doesn’t makes sense from a more entertainment perspective.