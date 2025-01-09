“Kevin Durant Had These Slick One Liners”: Draymond Green Lists His Top-3 Teammate Trash Talk Moments

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) against the LA Clippers in the first half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draymond Green became known as the main instigator of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, but the former Defensive Player of the Year revealed that his superstar teammates were more than capable trash talkers, as well. Green dove into some of his favorite trash-talking stories while hosting former Warrior, Baron Davis, on his podcast.

Advertisement

While reading fan questions, Davis asked Green about Stephen Curry’s best trash-talking moment. The four-time All-Star’s mind immediately shifted to an incident between Curry and Jaylen Brown. “When [Steph] shot faked and he stepped through and hit the three at the buzzer… started talking, took his mouthpiece out, started pointing at [Brown],” Green said, underlining how his point guard’s explosion was one of his favorite moments.

A notorious troublemaker in the league himself, Green apparently enjoyed the topic of discussion, insisting on giving two more of his top moments, this time from other teammates. He reminisced on when Klay Thompson, knocked down a massive jumper over Dillon Brooks. Green recalled how Brooks fell to the ground, prompting Klay to run over and point at him while he was down.

Then, Green moved to another former teammate, Kevin Durant, sharing how the former MVP had “all these slick one-liners.” Green highlighted Durant’s trash-talking, which hasn’t typically been viewed as a strength of his game. “KD would hit you with a crazy one-liner, like, out of nowhere. I would enjoy those moments,” Green continued.

Stephen Curry has always known how to talk trash

Stephen Curry was once viewed as a “golden boy” in the NBA, a player with a constant smile on his face and no ill-will toward his opposition. However, as the playmaker has grown into a generational talent, he’s gotten much more comfortable showing off as the years have gone by.

Whether through words or gestures, Curry has been dishing out devastating blows for years now. Several of Steph’s trash-talking moments came on the game’s biggest stage, too. In the 2018 NBA Finals, the 36-year-old clapped and made exaggerated Superman gestures toward LeBron James, mocking the King’s overly physical “superhuman” mentality.

In another playoff matchup against Chris Paul in 2019, Curry quickly rubbed off instructions from the veteran point guard during a dead ball, candidly responding “I’m not your kid.”

Curry, of course, has his more notable gestures that have gotten under opponents’ skin over the years. His patented shimmy has been around for nearly a decade now, but the two-time MVP’s addition of the “night, night” celebration has only highlighted Curry’s capabilities as a trash talker.