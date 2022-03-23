“Kevin Durant how about achieving a miracle by talking some sense into Kyrie Irving”: Stephen A. Smith requests the Slim Reaper to remind his teammate about the chip being on the line

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith called out Kevin Durant for not being critical of Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination stance, adding it’s the chip that’s on the line.

Currently, in the play-in position, the Brooklyn Nets have Kyrie Irving only available for three out of their last ten regular-season games. The Nets guard continues to remain defiant against NYC’s mandate. Thus having his services available for only road games.

Irving’s stance to not take the vaccine has received polarizing views considering the inconsistencies in the mandate. Recently, there were a group of fans rallying in support of Irving outside the Barclays Center shouting slogans like ‘Brooklyn Loves Kyrie Irving’ and ‘Wake Up New York’.

According to reports, James Harden’s reason for wanting out of Brooklyn was Irving’s part-time status. The former MVP is yet to cement his legacy with a championship and was not willing to risk the prime of his career. Thus he was traded to the Sixers at the recent deadline.

Recently, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith expressed his anger on not seeing Kevin Durant reprimand Irving for his actions as it would cost them the chip.

Stephen A. Smith requests Kevin Durant to put some sense into Kyrie Irving.

Smith has been critical of Irving’s stance from the very beginning, even going on to call him selfish. The First Take analyst has time and again stated that it was Irving’s decision to go to Brooklyn, asking KD to join him there over the basketball mecca in New York.

Nonetheless, Irving’s decision to not take the vaccine meant Durant had to carry most of the load for the Nets. Though the Slim Reaper doesn’t seize a chance to tell us why he’s the best player in the world on a nightly basis, it still isn’t enough to win the chip.

During a recent segment of Stephen A’s World, the veteran analyst expressed his disappointment in not seeing KD being critical of Irving’s anti-vaccination stance.

“The Nets will only have Kyrie Irving at their disposal in three of their final ten regular-season games with the playoff berth on the line. But they might not have him at their disposal for half of the playoff games. KD hasn’t uttered a syllable of frustration about any of that, but Kyrie Irving could change it all. Kyrie can end the restriction all by his damn self. It’s long time past for KD to talk about that, at least mention it. And how about achieving a miracle how about talking some sense into Kyrie Irving, it’s the chip bro that’s what’s on the line.”

Why is @KDTrey5 not being critical of KYRIE??? pic.twitter.com/eOK1s0U5mx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 22, 2022

On the contrary, KD recently stated that he and his teammates were never that upset with Irving like the people on the outside, adding they loved Irving as a human being.

With only a few weeks left for the play-in tournament, one hopes the situation in Brooklyn is resolved considering the injury-ridden season they continue to have, with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry being sitting out lately.