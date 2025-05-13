Putting His Own Trade Rumors Aside, Kevin Durant Makes Massive ’10 Piece’ Demands For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes may be underway this 2025 summer due to yet another disappointing end to the Bucks’ season. The 30-year-old superstar is “willing to hear offers” according to NBA insider Shams Charania. But what is the Greek Freak worth in return? Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant has some ideas.

The 2024-2025 Milwaukee Bucks finished the regular season 48-34, a record good enough to earn the No. 5 seed in the East. Unfortunately, a string of bad luck followed the Bucks shortly after. Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles tear during the opening round against the Pacers — leaving Giannis alone to lead the team.

That was simply wasn’t enough against a Pacers team that’s trying to do it’s best interpretation of the 2014 ‘The Beautiful Game’ Spurs. Not to mention that they’re being led at the helm by Tyrese Haliburton.

In the past, Giannis has been vocal about remaining loyal to Milwaukee, but since the Bucks were unable to build a championship-level roster alongside him, that has now changed. The 2021 champ could end up on several notable teams, including the Rockets, Nets, Pelicans, or possibly the most enticing, the Spurs alongside Victor Wembayama.

But one of those teams will probably have to give up a whole lot to get the Greek Freak on their roster, especially if you ask Durant. When a fan questioned on X what a team would “realistically” give up to get the big man on their team, KD didn’t sugarcoat his response. “Your 4 of your starting 5 and 6 picks lol,” he wrote.

That’s quite a lot to unload for a guy who is now in his 30s. On the flipside, Giannis is clearly still in his prime so you would potentially be getting the best version of him. Durant clearly knows that, which is why he is predicting such a monumental trade offer.

After all, Mikal Bridges commanded 4 first round picks in his move from the Nets to the Knicks. Fans can thank the Rudy Gobert trade for shifting the tide in just how many FRPs need to be attached when trading a star.

Speaking of trade offers, Durant is also expected to be dealt by the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. The two-time NBA Champion could also end up in Houston, with the Timberwolves, Heat, and Knicks being contenders as well.

Perhaps KD has one final run in him to help a playoff contender go all the way. Or it could just a rehash of the 2024-2025 Suns season. Honestly, either option makes sense.

Paul Pierce thinks Durant should return home

One team that has not been predicted for Durant to go to is the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise he famously started his career on many years ago. However, NBA legend Paul Pierce believes that KD going back to where it all began would bee a beautifully cyclical ending.

“He should go home to OKC,” Pierce said on Ticket and The Truth. “If OKC don’t get over the top this year, I don’t think they should mortgage their future, but they got enough assets as far as draft picks.”

While the Thunder would be a fun story for Durant, the team certainly doesn’t need him. The SGA-led team is probably on their way to the Western Conference Finals unless the Nuggets can summon some more late series magic.

Now the Knicks or Rockets? Durant could potentially be a key piece into helping one of those squads go even further in the playoffs. Yes, the Knicks are up 3-1 on the Boston Celtics, but can New York match up against Haliburton and the Pacers who are also up 3-1 on the Cavs?

Only time will tell, but Durant seems to have enough basketball IQ to see where he can make one final run.