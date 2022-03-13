“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world”: Andre Drummond lauds Nets teammate for monster 53 point game against the Knicks

Kevin Durant continues to impress. No matter the circumstances or conditions, Durant will be Durant, and that sentiment echoed throughout today’s game against the Knicks.

Durant almost single handedly willed the Nets to victory today, pouring in a whopping 53 points at the Barclays Center as the Nets won 110-107 against New York.

Durant’s late three pointer put the Nets up 106-103 with 56 seconds to go and Brooklyn held on from there. Durant added 9 assists and 6 rebounds to go along with his massive point total. Kyrie Irving missed the game once more, but he watched along from the stands as his fellow teammate had perhaps the best game of his season.

Drummond added 18 points and 10 rebounds to back Durant up, but the Nets scored just 57 points combined apart from Durant’s 53. It was a performance that reminded of how good Durant can be.

Andre Drummond crowns Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA right now

Drummond’s contributions were vital for the Nets’ victory, but of course, the highlight of the day is how good Durant was. This marked Durant’s 60th career 40 point game.

After the game, Drummond held nothing back when it came to praising his teammate. Durant has had an incredible season, injuries aside, and whenever he’s been on the court, there’s a genuine argument to be made that he should be considered the best player in the league.

“He’s the best player in the world” – Andre Drummond on Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/jNeSejSstx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 13, 2022

There’s no doubting Durant. This season he’s averaging 29 points per game on a 52, 37, 89 shooting split. His 29 points per game are his highest since his 32 points per game season in 2014 when he won MVP. Had he not been injured, Durant would currently be ranked fourth in the league in scoring, 0.7 points behind first.

The Nets need more performances like this from Durant as they’re currently the 8th seed in a very competitive Eastern conference. Irving can’t play in 10 of the Nets final 15 games which is another problem for Brooklyn. However, as long as they have Durant, there’s no counting them out.

