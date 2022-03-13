“Allen Iverson had an answer to every question Michael Jordan put in front of him while playing!”: ‘The Answer’ is the only person to ever outscore ‘His Airness’ in a head-to-head battle between them

Allen Iverson was one legendary basketball player – even Michael Jordan could not do much but appreciate his greatness

March 2, 1997 – A rookie Allen Iverson takes on the soon-to-be 5-time champion, Michael Jordan. A fresh-faced kid in Philly taking on the battle-tested mean mug of MJ. A guard against a guard, with about half a foot size difference. That did not matter for Allen “The Answer” Iverson, because he put the Black Cat on skates. Thus began the rivalry of the man with the handles against the man with it all.

Iverson was in no way short as per regular standards, but he was diminutive as per league standards. That may be the reason why he was so slippery, because he could go low, and fast. In a league that focused on height, players like Iverson could use it to their advantage and penetrate defenses with ease. He was a 4-time scoring champion, despite having such a height disadvantage.

The Answer was so good, that he is the only person to ever outscore Michael Jordan in a head-to-head battle. 983 players played against, only one stands tall (metaphorically) against the former Chicago Bull. Kobe Bryant – the copy of MJ in many ways had to say this about him: “We’re all fortunate that Allen Iverson is not 6 foot 5, otherwise, it would have been over for the league. Pack up and goodbye.”

Allen Iverson was not scared of anybody – be it, Michael, or anybody else

Iverson was supremely confident in his abilities. Even if he had the work ethic of James Harden currently, his talent put him in the upper echelons of the all-time greats. Despite his size, the man could hold his own against the bigs of the league. The ability to score 6 more points on an average than Michael himself in 13 games does not come willy-nilly.

Iverson was on a team that while having individual performers like himself, could not win as a team. And when it came to a juggernaut like the Bulls, there was no way he could end up with a winning record. Even after retiring and making a second comeback with the Wizards, Jordan managed to hold off the competition and best him 7-6.

We could have a lot of ifs and buts, but the fact of the matter is even without winning a championship, Allen Iverson is a Hall of Famer and a legend of the game. There is no denying the influence he has had on kids of the early 00’s. When fans give you living tributes the way he has received them, you know he is a serious influence.

