“Kevin Durant is unstoppable, and if he utilizes his team better, the Nets can win without Kyrie Irving”: Scottie Pippen gets real about Brooklyn’s title aspirations in the star guard’s absence   

Scottie Pippen believes about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could possibly win the championship in Kyrie Irving’s absence.

The Brooklyn Nets received a piece of unpleasant news this past offseason about Kyrie Irving’s availability for the current 2021-2022 campaign. After choosing not to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19, a state mandate disclosed that Irving will not be allowed to join Kevin Durant and co. to play or even practice in New York until he gets vaccinated.

However, even without Kai on the roster, behind the leadership of KD and James Harden, the Nets were widely considered as the strong favorites to lift the title.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Steve Nash’s boys aren’t looking as deadly as everyone expected them to be. Starting the season slow with a 2-3 record, BKN is definitely missing the likes of another consistent score in Irving.

“If Kevin Durant continues on this kind of role and starts to utilize his team better, the Nets can win without Kyrie Irving”: Scottie Pippen

There are many analysts and former NBA legends who don’t believe the Nets stand a chance to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien without Kyrie on the squad. And recently, former Bulls legend Scottie Pippen gave his two cents on Brooklyn’s championship chances with the star guard out of the roster.

According to Pip, if James Harden gets into shape and Durant starts utilizing the team a bit better, the Nets could very well be winning their maiden championship at the end of this season.

Interviewer: “Do they need Kyrie Irving to win an NBA championship?”

Pippen: “Not if James Harden can get in shape. I’m not going to say they can win without him. He definitely is a guy that can help them. But Kevin Durant right now is an unstoppable player, and we started to see this last year in the playoffs. If he continues on this kind of role and starts to utilize his team a little bit better, I think they can possibly win without him.”

Currently, the Nets have won 5 out of their last 6 games. While The Beard has been silent, scoring-wise (18.3 points per game), The Durantula has been playing as a strong MVP contender. Averaging 29.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, on an efficient 56.7/38.2/82.6 shooting split, KD has been simply amazing to start his 14th NBA campaign.

Placed 6th in the Eastern Conference right now, Brooklyn has a decent 7-4 record. With 3 more road games remaining before their 3-game homestand, the Nets will hope to grab some wins and rise up the standings.