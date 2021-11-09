“These fans just wanna get your attention, but they’re personally attacking you!”: Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant explain their contrasting views and usage of social media as NBA legends

Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley shared a few lighter moments on a recent joint appearance for NBA on TNT.

Chuck and Kevin Durant have been at loggerheads for their opinions of each other in the past. While Chuck believes Kevin Durant made a weak move by signing with Golden State, the Slim Reaper calls the Chuckster a ‘casual’.

Both of them are correct in their own place, and this has led to added animosity between the two. One of the best instances of such an incident was during the Nets’s post-game presser on TNT during the 2020-21 season opener.

This was a time when the Brooklyn Nets had blown the Steph Curry-led Warriors out. Kevin Durant had himself a night on his comeback nearly 18 months after his Achilles tear. But he didn’t give Chuck the time of the day back then.

Charles Barkley gives Kevin Durant some sage advice in the age of social media

TNT has brought us a way for the two Hall of Fame talents to bury the hatchet. Barkley sat down with Kevin Durant for a televised tête-à-tête, parts of which are already up on their YouTube channel.

The Slim Reaper is a notorious lurker on various basketball forums across social media. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, stays aloof from all sorts of written communication, as he proclaims himself:

“I’m anti-social media. Because first of all, I understand there is built-in animosity towards anybody who’s successful. When you’re a celebrity, people can say anything they want to to you. But what you say to them can get you in trouble.”

“I’m an old-school Alabama dude. If somebody says something to me, I have to respond.”

KD explained his own side of the addiction that provided a sea change in the way teenagers and the upcoming generations have passed their time:

“I enjoy engaging with the fans. I used to take it personal(ly). There was a point where I used to think that they were trying to personally attack me through my social media.”

“But I realize that these people don’t know me at all, and people just wanna have an interaction – they just wanna somehow get some attention. After a decade-plus of social media being in our game, it’s integrated in our sport and our life now, so there’s no hiding from this.”

