Kevin Durant Laughs at the Notion of Playing in ‘Big 3’ Alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook

Many former NBA players continue to participate in semi-professional leagues even after retirement. Kevin Durant seems like the kind of player who would keep playing basketball at some level even after stepping away from the NBA. This inspired a fan to share an exciting idea on social media—KD joining the “Big3” league alongside his former OKC teammates, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

“It will be a lot of fun to see @JHarden13 @russwest44 and @KDTrey5 play in big3 @thebig3,” the user wrote on X.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of social media users, including Durant. He even responded to the post, sharing a series of laughing emojis.

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 2, 2024

The Phoenix Suns star’s reply could also be in response to the clip the fan shared with his Big3 proposition. It showed the reunion between James Harden and Russell Westbrook at Intuit Dome before the Clippers-Nuggets game on Sunday. Harden and Brodie approached each other in a childish gait, which could have made KD laugh as well.

With the “Big3” considered a retirement league essentially, Durant could also have laughed at the idea of reuniting with his former teammates as they age.

The interest of each of these players in Ice Cube’s league remains unknown. However, this comment served as a wake-up call for fans, many of their favorite players are more than 35 years old and a few seasons away from retiring.

Durant’s take on retirement

Kevin Durant has been one of the older players in the league. Hence, he frequently faces questions about the possibility of retirement, making it a recurring topic of discussion over the past few years.

The Slim Reaper has shared multiple perspectives on the same topic. Earlier in 2023, the two-time champ suggested that retirement wasn’t on his mind, stating that he intended to play for as long as his body permitted.

“I want to play until I can’t no more, man,” KD told The Ringer.

By August 2024, his opinion seemed to change. The 2014 MVP’s comments suggested that the idea of retirement has started to cross his mind more often.

“As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more. (Retirement) creeps in my mind for sure… I have a lot of different interests,” Durant admitted.

Icons like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and other veterans continue to dominate the league today, but their careers won’t last forever. In just a few years, they will all be retired. KD’s comments serve as a reminder for fans to cherish every moment of watching the older players in action.