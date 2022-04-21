“Kevin Durant really worked as a construction worker today and built bunch of bricks. TRAGIC!”: Looking at the Brooklyn Nets’ horrendous road loss against the Celtics

Kevin Durant will feel the heat today, he probably had one of his worst shooting nights as his Nets head home with a 2-0 deficit.

Today was one of those days where nothing really clicked for the Brooklyn Nets, not even their superstars could bail them out of this one.

The Nets were, in fact, up by 10 at half-time and then the real problems started. In what could be described as one of the worst shooting performances of their careers, both Irving and Durant shot poorly.

Actually, poorly would be an understatement. KD laid bricks today, in true construction worker style and the internet was sure to jump in on it.

Kevin Durant really worked as a construction worker today and built bunch of bricks. TRAGIC pic.twitter.com/YKUVn0FUBT — LeGOAT (@RingJames_6) April 21, 2022

Kevin Durant is on the verge of bowing out with his worst performance in a playoff series!

Rarely do we say that a player like Durant is playing poorly but every single advanced stat is pointing in the same direction. He has made 13 field goals in this entire series and what’s worse is that he has 12 turnovers.

Brooklyn Nets fans will be praying that KD finds some form in the next game as they are 0-2 heading back to the Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant is just getting BULLIED and he has FOLDED. No mas. Make that The Softest Player on the Planet. So disappointing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

KD might have played the worst playoff game of his career. 4-17 shooting

5 fouls

6 turnovers pic.twitter.com/PQlLewH1mt — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2022

A lot of media personalities and fans were quick to jump on Kevin Durant and give him slack for today’s performance. It was only a day or two ago when they received heaps of love and praise from various players.

KD and Kyrie were called the most skilled duo on the planet and unfortunately today, they have failed to live up to those expectations.

Let’s not count them out though, as the praise they received is not hollow by any means. KD might just pull off an all-time performance the next game, we just have to wait and watch.

Points in the 4Q 8 — Payton Pritchard

6 — Kevin Durant

2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/aDlP6PjWgv — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2022